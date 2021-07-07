Death toll rises to 46 in Surfside collapse as 10 more bodies are found

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced at a press conference Wednesday that the death toll in the Surfside, Fla., apartment collapse had increased to 46 people, after 10 more bodies were found.

Video Transcript

- Through these efforts and since our last briefing, the US teams recovered an additional 10 victims bringing the total confirmed deaths to 46. 32 of these victims have been identified. And next of kin notifications have been made.

At this time, 200 people are now accounted for, and 94 people are still unaccounted for. As we've continued to stress, the detectives are working continuously to follow up on all of the leads to determine whether all of these potentially missing persons were actually in the building during the collapse.

As the magnitude of this catastrophe continues to grow each and every day since the collapse, our community and the world are grieving with all of the families who are living through this unthinkable tragedy. Every single victim uncovered is somebody's child, somebody's mother, somebody's teacher, somebody's colleague, a classmate, a best friend.

Our hearts break for those who are mourning and for those who are waiting and waiting. So please continue to wrap your love and your prayers and your arms around each of these families at the center of the tragedy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll now at 46

    The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46, scores still unaccounted for and authorities sounding more and more grim.

  • Death toll in Miami condo collapse rises to 46

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Search and rescue workers on Wednesday recovered 10 more bodies from the rubble of an apartment block outside Miami that collapsed last month, bringing the death toll to 46, as hopes faded that any of the 94 people still unaccounted for would be found alive. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a briefing that in addition to the 46 confirmed dead, 94 others who may have been inside the building in Surfside when it partially collapsed on June 24 were still unaccounted for. Levine Cava, who shed tears as she repeated her remarks in Spanish, said the rescue effort had been made easier by the planned demolition on Sunday night of the half of building that had remained standing.

  • Surfside condo collapse: Death toll jumps to 46 as search for survivors enters 14th day

    The death toll in the collapse of a beachfront condo in Surfside, Fla., increased to 46 on Wednesday, after 10 more bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight.

  • Surfside condo collapse live updates: Death toll at site now at 46, families told

    Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

  • 8 Bodies Recovered in Condo Rubble, Marking Highest Number of Victims Found in a Day Since Collapse

    "Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said after the death toll rose to 36

  • 10 more bodies found in Miami-area condo collapse; death toll reaches 46

    Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing that workers had pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble.

  • Surfside condo residents will get up to $10,000 in insurance payouts to find temporary housing and up to $2,000 to arrange funerals

    A Miami-Dade judge gave the go-ahead for funds from roughly $3 million in insurance payouts to be disbursed to condo owners.

  • More bodies found in Florida condo tower collapse, first funeral held

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Search and rescue teams pulled the remains of eight more victims from the ruins of a Florida condominium tower on Tuesday, able to penetrate deeper into the site after demolition of a fragile section that had remained standing. With a confirmed death toll now of 36, 109 people who may have been inside Champlain Towers South when it fell on June 24 are still considered missing. "I ask all of you around the world who continue to follow this story, please keep these victims in your hearts and prayers," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

  • Four more victims found in condo collapse rubble

    The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building has raised the death toll to 32. The rescue efforts have been hampered by threats from Tropical Storm Elsa. (July 6)

  • After demolition of Surfside condo, more victims are being found in original rubble

    The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that eight more bodies have been found.

  • 10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46

    The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, as workers uncovered 10 more bodies from the rubble and officials sounded more and more grim about the prospects of finding anyone alive. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah broke the discovery of the additional bodies and human remains to family members in a private briefing Wednesday morning. The latest retrieval reflects what rescue officials have said would be a ramped-up pace of work throughout the debris field after the remaining portion of the condo building was demolished Sunday night.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: 10 more bodies recovered from rubble, bringing death toll to 46

    Rescue crews found 10 additional victims in the rubble of the collapsed Surfside, Florida, apartment complex, raising the death toll to 46, officials said Wednesday. The news comes after eight bodies were recovered on Tuesday, four in the morning and four in the evening, officials said in several press conferences. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday that 109 remained unaccounted for.

  • Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

    Officials are still calling the grueling dig a search and rescue mission, though sounding less hopeful as Thursday will mark two weeks since the collapse.

  • ‘Val’ Film Review: Val Kilmer’s Old Home Movies Are Only Part of This Story

    When a documentary is full of home movies of a little kid who grew up to become famous, the operative word is usually cute. And “Val,” which premiered on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released by Amazon, certainly has lots of cute moments of Val Kilmer and his siblings growing up in Southern California. But those are the tip of the amateur-video iceberg in this film from directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo. The filmmakers were given access to thousands of hours of Kilmer’s foota

  • Eight More Bodies Have Been Found Tuesday In The Rubble Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

    Thirteen days into the search, a fire official said rescue crews had not come across "anything positive" that could suggest more survivor in the rubble.View Entire Post ›

  • Death toll from Surfside building collapse climbs to 46

    Rescue workers pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble of the Surfside condominium collapse on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 46, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing Wednesday.The latest: 32 victims have been identified and next of kin have been notified, Levine Cava said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Our first responders have truly searched that pile every day since the collapse as if they’re searching for thei

  • Why Congress is finally starting to claw back its war powers from the president

    A lot of questions remain about Congress' path forward to repeal military authorizations that empowered presidents to put boots on the ground and conduct airstrikes. Here's what we know.

  • Death toll rises to 36 in Surfside condo collapse as rescue effort faces challenges from strengthening Tropical Storm Elsa

    More bodies were found at the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse site. Wind, rain and possible tornadoes from Elsa could complicate efforts.

  • "No words to describe the tragic loss": Remembering the victims of the Surfside condo collapse

    They were mothers, fathers, grandparents, newlyweds and young daughters. The victims identified so far from the Surfside condo collapse are being remembered by family and friends as "very dedicated," "super mom" and a "silent warrior." The big picture: So far, 29 of the 46 confirmed victims have been identified. At least 100 people remain unaccounted for, officials said Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The victims include: Michael Davis Altman,

  • Crews Searched Collapsed Fla. Condo for Missing Pets Before Demolition: 'No Stone Unturned'

    Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they've "took every action that we possibly could" to rescue pets while also prioritizing the safety of their search teams