Death toll rises to 6 after 80-vehicle pileup in Pennsylvania caused by snow squall

The death toll from an 80-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania highway Monday has risen to six people, state police reported Wednesday.

Police also said 80 vehicles were involved in the crash — 39 commercial and 41 passenger vehicles —up from previous estimates of more than 50.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a snow squall — an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall accompanied by gusty wind — blinded drivers and led to a fiery crash on Interstate 81 near Minersville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Police reopened the interstate just after midnight Wednesday, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police spokesman David Beohm. Once all cars were cleared, construction work was done to the road before it was reopened.

The crash also injured 24 people, who were taken to hospitals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Interstate 81 Pennsylvania crash: 6 dead after 80-vehicle pileup