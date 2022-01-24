Death toll rises to 6 in suspected homicide in Wisconsin home

Kanishka Singh
·1 min read

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - Another body was found on Monday inside a Wisconsin home, bringing to six the number of people apparently gunned down in a suspected homicide, officials said.

"An additional adult male homicide victim has been recovered at that location. Total victims: 5 males and 1 female", the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (MMEO) said early on Monday.

Five people were found dead from gunshot wounds in the Milwaukee home on Sunday. Police had yet to identify the victims, and autopsies would be conducted on Monday.

Police also have no suspect and have been asking the public for information.

Officers responding to a call from concerned neighbors in the Park West district found four men and one woman dead, Paul Formolo, assistant chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, said on Sunday.

"The motive and information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now," Formolo told a news conference on Sunday.

The city's director of the office of violence prevention decried the incident following a year in which Milwaukee experienced a record 197 homicides in 2021.

"We are tired of seeing people's lives snuffed out too soon," Arnitta Holliman told the news conference. "This is absolutely preventable. Any of the gun violence that we're seeing is preventable."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

