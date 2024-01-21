Death toll rises to 8 from Mississippi winter storm. Will we see a break in frigid weather?

The death toll has climbed to eight from the winter storm that gripped Mississippi over the last week according to an announcement by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The latest incident occurred on US-82 in Leflore County. This brings the state’s total death toll to eight since Jan. 14 due to winter weather.

"Drivers, especially in north Mississippi, are asked to use extreme caution, be aware of black ice on the roads, and drive only if necessary," MEMA said in a release.

Residents who need to warm up may seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in your area. The full list of those shelters and safe rooms is here.

A hard freeze warning remained in effect until noon in Jackson.

Jackson woke up to 20 degrees on Sunday morning with a high projected around 45 according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were expected to warm up with no freezing temperatures projected over the next few days. Thunderstorms were possible Monday through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Northern parts of the state were much colder, with Oxford waking up to 9 degrees on Sunday, and Tupelo reporting 13 degrees. Southaven was also at 13 degrees.

It remained cold to the south as well with Hattiesburg waking up to 23 degrees and Biloxi at 26 degrees on Sunday.

