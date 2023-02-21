Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

·2 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.

Turkey’s disaster management authority said six people were killed and 294 others were injured with 18 in critical condition after Monday's 6.4-magnitude quake. In Syria, a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during the earthquake in the provinces of Hama and Tartus, pro-government media outlets said.

The earthquake's epicenter was in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, which borders Syria. It was also felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor, and dozens of aftershocks.

Hatay was one of the worst-hit provinces in Turkey in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6. Thousands of buildings were destroyed in the province and Monday’s quake further damaged buildings. The governor’s office in Antakya, Hatay’s historic heart, was also damaged.

Officials have warned quake victims to not go into the remains of their homes, but people have done so to retrieve what they can. They were caught up in the new quake.

The majority of deaths in the massive Feb. 6 quake, which was followed by a 7.5 temblor nine hours later, were in Turkey with at least 41,156 people killed. The epicenter was in southern Kahramanmaras province. Authorities said more than 110,000 buildings across 11 quake-hit Turkish provinces were either destroyed or so severely damaged that they need to be torn down.

In government-held Syria, a girl died in the western town of Safita, Al-Watan daily reported while a woman was killed in the central city of Hama that was already affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake, Sham FM radio station said.

The White Helmets, northwest Syria’s civil defense organization, said about 190 people suffered different injuries in rebel-held northwest Syria mostly cases or broken bones and bruises. It said that several flimsy buildings collapsed adding that there were no cases in which people were stuck under the rubble.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch dramatic sea rescue of brothers off Queensland

    STORY: Footage from LifeFlight Australia show a rescuer being winched down into the water near the two men who were clinging onto a floating drinks cooler.The brothers, who were adrift for almost four hours after their boat capsized due to a rogue wave, were later individually airlifted into the helicopter. The men who are in their 20s were out fishing when the incident happened.They suffered no injuries and had been transported to Bundaberg Hospital for further observation, according to LifeFlight Australia.

  • Protecting kids is job one, but this Kansas proposal would just create new criminals | Opinion

    “Lailah’s Law,” now under consideration in the Legislature, targets well-meaning friends and family members trying to help out parolees.

  • Turkish Film Community, Shattered by Earthquake, Says It Needs Greater International Solidarity

    The powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that recently struck the Turkish-Syrian border, becoming the deadliest disaster in the region’s modern history, is not reverberating much at the Berlin Film Festival. At least not according to the co-chiefs of Turkey’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival. “The festival’s opening ceremony started with Ukraine, ended with Ukraine and touched […]

  • US averts UN diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements

    The Biden administration has averted a potential diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements at the United Nations that had threatened to overshadow Western efforts for the world body to spotlight Russia’s war with Ukraine during the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion this week. Multiple diplomats familiar with the situation said Sunday that the U.S. had successfully managed to forestall a contentious U.N. Security Council resolution pushed by the Palestinians and their supporters that would have condemned Israel for settlement expansion and demanded a halt to future activity. To avoid a vote and a likely U.S. veto of the draft resolution, which would be legally binding, the diplomats said the administration managed to convince both Israel and the Palestinians to agree in principle to a six-month freeze in any unilateral action they might take.

  • New quake hits battered Turkey, Syria

    A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands. (Feb. 21)

  • Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown

    Japan kept its assessment of the economy unchanged in February as consumer spending remained on a recovery trend despite soft exports and factory output due to the global economic slowdown. The government also retained its caution over the impact of global monetary tightening, price hikes and supply constraint in its monthly report. The new economic assessment comes after data last week showed Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in the fourth quarter last year as business investment slumped.

  • Death toll rises after fresh quake on Turkey-Syria border

    STORY: Monday's (February 20) quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centered near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people were injured in Monday evening's earthquake, with 18 seriously hurt and transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol.

  • Austin man threatened with fines for code violations after suspected drunk driver plows through spare bedroom

    A homeowner in Austin, Texas was threatened with code violations after a suspected drunk driver plowed into his spare bedroom around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

  • First ladies from Martha Washington to Jill Biden have gotten outsized attention for their clothing instead of their views

    First lady Jill Biden presents her Inauguration Day clothing at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in January 2023. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesFirst ladies’ fashion choices tend to attract a lot of attention and often, quite literally, go down in history. Now, with their new home at the Smithsonian Museum’s popular gallery showcasing first ladies’ fashion, the inauguration outfits of Jill Biden will attract attention for years to come. Biden wore two outfits by young female design

  • Strong winds to sweep across Arizona as snow, below-zero wind chills expected for Flagstaff

    Temperatures are about to get cooler once again in Flagstaff and northern Arizona as wind and snow are expected on Wednesday.

  • Two goats in Texas wander into a Target and spend a few minutes perusing the aisles

    In Harris County, Texas, two goats wandered into a nearby Target before being recovered by the Harris County Sheriff's Livestock Unit. Authorities are looking for the owners.

  • Ukrainian army medics fight to save lives near frontline

    In a dingy medical outpost near eastern Ukraine's front lines, army medic Viktor battles to save lives on a daily basis. The costs of that deadly grind are clear to Viktor's team of seven medics and six nurses as it toils away, hemmed in by racks of medical supplies and portable heaters, at this "stabilisation point" in the Donetsk region, where battles are fierce. "The wounded are brought here, we provide treatment, stabilise them and restore vital functions, and send (them) to the next stage of evacuation - to hospitals," said Viktor, who declined to give his full name.

  • School guard asked ‘several students’ for nude photos, offered to pay, Oklahoma cops say

    The former security guard sent sex videos to students over social media, police said.

  • Biden’s Plan to End the Border Crisis Is Already Working

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersSince President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, United States Border Patrol has had about 4.7 million encounters with about three million individual illegal crossers along the Southwest border.It is a chaotic mess. Border Patrol is overwhelmed. Migrants are dying en route or perishing at the hands of smugglers and cartels. But that chaos is already dramatically on the decline, as President Biden’s Jan. 5 immigration actions w

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • For poor schools, building repairs zap COVID relief money

    The air-conditioning gave out as students returned from summer break last year to Jim Hill High School in Jackson, Mississippi, forcing them to learn in sweltering heat. “There’s been times we’ve been cold, there’s been times we’ve been hot,” said Mentia Trippeter, a 17-year-old senior. Like other schools serving low-income communities across the country, Jim Hill has long dealt with neglected infrastructure that has made it harder for students to learn.

  • Magnitude 6.3 Aftershock Rocks Southern Turkey

    One mayor described collapsed buildings and panic in his village near the epicenter of today's quake.

  • NASA confirms half-ton meteor crashed in South Texas

    NASA confirmed that a nearly half-ton meteor crashed into the ground near McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday, causing a sonic boom that was captured on camera.

  • 1,000-pound fireball explodes 21 miles above the Earth. A piece was found in Texas

    The fireball coincided with a loud, startling boom heard across a large swath of Texas.

  • Winter storm ahead for Minnesota

    Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But all eyes are on later in the week, when more than 8 inches of snow is expected.