Death toll rises again in Florida condo collapse
The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, as workers uncovered 10 more bodies from the rubble. (July 7)
The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, as workers uncovered 10 more bodies from the rubble. (July 7)
The confirmed death toll in the June 24 tragedy in Surfside jumped to 46 on Wednesday after an additional 10 bodies were recovered.
“The US&R teams recovered an additional ten victims, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 46.”Forty-six deaths… and 94 people still unaccounted for.That’s according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who on Wednesday told reporters the rescue effort at the site of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, had been progressing after the demolition of the remaining structure on Sunday night.Though local officials say they have not given up hope of finding survivors, no one has been discovered alive in the rubble since the first few hours after the building came down on June 24.The search continued Wednesday morning, with the threat from Tropical Storm Elsa having receded.Elsa on Wednesday spared Surfside… and instead made landfall on the north Florida Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.Governor Ron DeSantis said the impact of the storm, once a hurricane which weakened as it moved parallel to Florida’s west coast, could have been much worse.No deaths or injuries were immediately reported. But DeSantis warned residents to remain cautious:“There are reports of flooded roads and trees down. Don't drive your vehicle into standing water as little as 12 inches of fast moving water can carry away a small vehicle, uh, be aware of fallen or hanging power lines...”The storm was moving north at 14 mph and was expected to douse Georgia and the Carolinas with a few inches of rain through Thursday.
The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building has raised the death toll to 32. The rescue efforts have been hampered by threats from Tropical Storm Elsa. (July 6)
(Reuters) -The collapse of a condominium tower near Miami will set off years of litigation as victims and their families look to find fault among the building's management as well as engineers, architects and others, according to legal experts. Disaster struck in Surfside, Florida, on June 24 as a major repair project was beginning, although the cause of one of the worst residential construction failures in the United States is likely to have many contributing factors stretching back years. "Whether it be architects, engineers or contractors that had any involvement in this building, we’ll be looking at everybody to hold each party responsible for their negligence," said Daniel Wagner, a real estate lawyer in south Florida, who declined to say if he was representing anyone involved in the collapse.
Jul.07 -- Thomas Smith of the American Society of Civil Engineers talks about lessons learned from the deadly collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida. He's on "Balance of Power." So far 46 are confirmed dead from the disaster and close to 100 are still missing.
The quest to learn why a Florida condo building collapsed has already moved to the legal system, even before rescuers finish searching for victims and possible survivors. At least six lawsuits have been filed by Champlain Towers families. “The whole world wants to know what happened here," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference Tuesday.
Officials are still calling the grueling dig a search and rescue mission, though sounding less hopeful as Thursday will mark two weeks since the collapse.
"Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said after the death toll rose to 36
The bodies of two young sisters pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building — so tiny that the 4 and 10-year-olds were placed in the same casket — were buried alongside their parents Tuesday, their white coffin draped with innocent pink and purple ribbons. The hourlong funeral was held at the family's Catholic parish, St. Joseph, just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed, killing the Guara sisters, their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara, and 32 others.
The death toll in the collapse of a beachfront condo in Surfside, Fla., increased to 46 on Wednesday, after 10 more bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight.
Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in a collapsed Florida condo building, telling sobbing families that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.
Nonexistent recovery periods. Babies who nap on a dime. Immaculate houses. Sound familiar? Only if your knowledge of raising a newborn stems solely from the small screen.
Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing that workers had pulled 10 more bodies from the rubble.
At least 150 people were killed in more than 400 shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, CNN reports from data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.Why it matters: The holiday period continued a trend of deadly violent weekends in the U.S. as the country reemerges from the pandemic. Major cities have seen a spike in violent crime and mass shootings this year, per Gun Violence Archive data.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom in: There wer
Jermaine Jackson was about to tip a dumpster into his garbage truck when he saw the dog.
Daily Paws spoke with three pet waste business owners who are busier than ever after so many people adopted dogs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is with profound sadness that I'm able to share that we made extremely difficult decision to shift from operation search and rescue to recovery," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference. Earlier, Ray Jadallah, assistant chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.
Enrique Cortez-Dubon found approximately 1.5 miles east of where he was last seen
A couple in the group was startled awake by the sounds of the grizzly attack.
The assassination of Haiti’s president early Wednesday morning shocked officials at the White House and State Department.