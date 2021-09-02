Death toll rises as Ida remnants slam NYC
A stunned U.S. East Coast woke up Thursday to a rising death toll, surging rivers and destruction after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain. (Sept. 2)
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
"We were making the decisions so it wouldn’t come back to haunt us.”
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — They sent thousands of firefighters, 25 helicopters and an arsenal of more than 400 fire engines and 70 water trucks. Yet the fire still advanced. They dropped retardant chemicals through an ash-filled sky and bulldozed trees and brush to slow the march of the flames through the steep and rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada. Yet the fire still advanced. Bursting across a granite ridge into the Lake Tahoe basin, the Caldor fire now threatens tens of thousands of homes a
"We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's blast through the Northeast rose to 21 on Thursday; New York City was overwhelmed by water.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the annual period known simply as “the monsoon” left the region parched.
Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
Ida left catastrophic damage throughout Louisiana. The barrier island, Grand Isle, saw extensive damage to the boats and lake houses in the area.
Aerial photographs reveal damage and flooding in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
After seeing gusty winds in the forecast as the fire moved closer to his Lake Tahoe community, Johnson said he planned to leave Tuesday afternoon to join his girlfriend in Reno, once he had packed up a few precious items to take with him. While more than 20,000 residents and likely thousands of tourists packed roads leading out of Lake Tahoe on Monday to flee the Caldor Fire closing in on the resort community, a handful of people decided to buck the mandatory evacuation orders and stay behind. In the West, where bigger and hotter wildfires rage through the forests each year, more communities find themselves staring down evacuation orders.
Staff defending building and equipment turned to repurposed water cannons as huge Caldor fire approached A snow blower sprays water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As the flames of California’s Caldor fire approached a popular Lake Tahoe-area ski resort, staff used every tool they could to protect the property, including snowmaking equipment. Staff at Sierra-at-Tahoe spent days preparing to defend the 2,000-acre resort west of South
With the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammering NYC, the National Weather Service issued the first-ever Flash Flood Emergency for the city.View Entire Post ›
The Caldor fire has skirted a high granite ridge protecting South Lake Tahoe and is threatening thousands of homes in heavily forested neighborhoods.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Flooding killed at least 14 people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and temporarily grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a Thursday news conference there were nine confirmed fatalities in New York caused by what he had described as a "historic weather event." Streets turned to rivers as flooding swept away cars in videos captured by stunned residents.