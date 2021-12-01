Death toll rises in Michigan school shooting
A fourth student died from his injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school. The suspected gunman is 15 years old but being charged as an adult. Nancy Chen has more details.
Rochester Hills District CourtOXFORD, Michigan—The shooter who allegedly killed four students and injured seven, including a teacher, at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Tuesday was previously flagged by administrators for “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday.Authorities have identified the suspect as 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley. His parents had been brought into the school the morning of the shooting for a face-t
The FBI conducted 687,788 background checks related to firearm purchases during the week leading up to and including Black Friday.
The jailed porn star appeared in court Wednesday with a bushy beard and his trademark long hair now almost completely white
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
A video shows students saying they are "not taking that risk right now" after someone claiming to be an officer tells them it's safe to go outside.
On Monday, detectives turned their search to a landfill where they were looking for human remains in Heidi Planck's disappearance.
A boy with a gunshot wound to the face met responding police outside the home.
The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting said he thought the victim was stealing propane or trying to pump gas into the SE Marion home.
CHICAGO — As rumors of a hoax were swirling around “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime attack in downtown Chicago, Smollett allegedly sent a text to one of the two acquaintances being questioned by police. “Brother .... I love you,” read Smollett’s text to Abimbola Osundairo on the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2019. “I stand with you. I know 1000% you and your ...
Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks spoke for the first time Tuesday since plowing his red SUV into a Christmas parade, killing six people.
The 15-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder and terrorism. He will be charged as an adult, prosecutors said.
A FedEx driver tossed packages into an Alabama ravine at least six times, the Blount County Sheriff's Office says. More than 400 packages were found.
The cold case slaying of a Nevada teenager whose body was found in the desert in 1979 was solved after DNA evidence pinpointed her suspected murderer, police said. On Monday, officials announced they’d identified a suspect in the previously unsolved killing of 16-year-old Kim Bryant, who was sexually assaulted and killed more than four decades ago. Bryant was last seen alive at a Dairy Queen restaurant near North Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95 on Jan. 26, 1979. Her family later reported h
While a senior at Tennessee State University (TSU) in 2002, Keeda Haynes agreed to receive multiple packages for her then-boyfriend. Unbeknownst to Haynes, her boyfriend was being watched by the police. During her subsequent trial, Haynes pleaded not guilty and consistently stated she was unaware of the drug shipments.
After years of silence, the once high-flying biotech CEO Elizabeth Holmes has nearly finished explaining in her own words how her blood-testing company Theranos imploded after attracting nearly a billion dollars.
A night of celebration turned into a night of terror for two couples in Placer County, who say they were wrongly stopped by deputies.
Police in Kenosha, Wis., have released body camera footage from officers who stopped a freelance producer for NBC News during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial because the journalists was allegedly following the jury bus. "What's the significance of you being here?" an officer is seen asking the producer on the body camera footage obtained by LawandCrime.com. "I work for NBC," the man, later identified as a freelancer for the network, replies. Police...
Some Arizona State University students seek a statement from ASU against white supremacy along with a ban on Kyle Rittenhouse attending classes.
Even in a city hardened to senseless violence, the killing of Jacquelyn Smith was shocking. The 54-year-old engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground was stabbed in her chest while driving with her husband and stepdaughter through a desolate stretch of East Baltimore three years ago. Her husband told police Jacquelyn had passed $10 out the window to a couple panhandling with a baby, but that they ...
UPDATED with statement from Hannah Gutierrez-Reed) Santa Fe police may be a step closer to discovering where the live round fired last month by Alec Baldwin that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins came from. In a fourth search warrant approved by a New Mexico judge, detectives on Tuesday revealed that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s father Thell Reed […]