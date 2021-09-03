NYC to Start Alerting Basement Dwellers After Flood Deaths

NYC to Start Alerting Basement Dwellers After Flood Deaths
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Young and Emma Kinery
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will draft new policies to warn New Yorkers who live in basement apartments of impending rain storms after the deaths this week when floods ravaged the region.

At least 40 people died in New York and New Jersey in the heavy flash flooding that came in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Many of those who died in the city were trapped in basement apartments that were rapidly deluged.

De Blasio said the task force will report its recommendations during the week Sept. 26. The city is facing “a new reality” due to climate change in which it must adjust to the impact of torrential rains, he said.

While the city can’t make infrastructure changes in the short term, it can change its evacuation plans to include basement dwellers in addition to alerting coastal residents. At least 50,000 basement apartments house some 100,000 people, de Blasio said during a Friday news briefing.

The city will use mobile phone alerts, send first responders door to door and work with community organizations to reach them, de Blasio said. He said it’s unrealistic to make such apartments illegal because housing is already in short supply.

“Some apartments can be made safe but it’s a challenge legally, financially,” he said. “It’s a really tough problem that will take some time to sort out.”

At the same time, the city’s buildings department found that five of the six below-ground residences where people died had been illegally converted.

“Our team is tirelessly conducting inspections at over 1,000 properties across the five boroughs in the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm, and we’ll continue doing everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe in their residences,” Melanie La Rocca, the buildings commissioner, said in a statement.

Outside the City

New Jersey’s death toll climbed to 25 with six still missing, Governor Phil Murphy said on Friday as he surveyed the storm damage in Millburn, 26 miles west of Manhattan.

He urged residents to remain off the roads while the state continues cleanup efforts. Around 18,000 people are still without power in New York and New Jersey.

“Please stay off the roads,” Murphy said. “You could easily be swept away or trapped and sadly we have many examples of that.”

The storm, which dropped more than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain on parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, spawned multiple reported tornadoes and left downtowns, highways and residential neighborhoods underwater.

Murphy also said damaged New Jersey small businesses can apply for grants from a $10 million pot of aid. The state also is seeking federal emergency funding for repairs and to aid individuals and businesses.

“The downtown small business community was crushed,” Murphy said. “Recovering and rebuilding will require economic support, and we will be there.”

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New Jersey Friday morning that would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide funding.

Storm Hearings

In New York, the death toll rose to 15 from 13, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday. She said Biden has approved federal assistance for evacuation and shelter support. Hochul said she’s requested an “after-action report” to identify shortcomings in the storm response and plans to build more resiliency into New York City’s subways. She said most train service has been restored but some commuter lines are still not up, including on the Metro-North Railroad, which is “not in good shape right now.”

The New York City Council has called a Sept. 14 hearing “to get answers on the MTA and the City’s preparation and response to the catastrophic flooding, according to a statement from the council.

“What happened on Wednesday raises several urgent questions, including why we weren’t better prepared for an anticipated storm,” council members said in the statement. “We know climate change is an unavoidable factor at this point, so at the very least, we need an infallible plan to warn and protect New Yorkers for the storms to come.”

(Updates with inspection findings in seventh paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Hurricane Ida leaves path of destruction at Port Fourchon

    Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction at Port Fourchon.

  • After Ida: Three More People Found Dead In Basement Apartment In Queens

    Three more people have been found dead in a Queens apartment after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought historic flooding. That raises New York City's death toll to at least 12. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

  • CIBC to Take Over Capital One’s Costco Canada Card Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is taking over Capital One Financial Corp.’s Costco Wholesale Corp. credit card business in Canada, helping diversify its portfolio away from travel rewards.CIBC will buy Capital One’s existing portfolio of Costco-branded Mastercards, which has more than C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) in outstanding balances, and become the exclusive issuer, according to a statement Thursday. The change is expected to begin in early 2022, Toronto-based CIBC said. Ter

  • At least 13 killed in NYC in historic flooding from Ida

    At least 13 people, including a toddler, were killed in New York City overnight as Ida battered the area and flash flood waters quickly filled basement apartments.

  • At least 25 NJ residents killed in Ida flooding, 6 people missing

    Governor Phil Murphy visitedvdowntown Millburn on Friday. It was flooded by the Passaic River, severely damaging many businesses along Millburn Avenue.

  • Mayor de Blasio: New York City will increase evacuations and alerts in future storm responses

    Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Friday that New York City would increase its use of preventive measures like evacuations, alerts and travel bans during future storms. Details: The city will also work to evacuate people who live in basement apartments, where the majority of deaths in New York occurred after heavy rain and flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWh

  • HPE CEO breaks down Q3 earnings, company outlook

    Antonio Neri, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's earnings report, the state of the job market and other trends he's seeing in the industry.&nbsp;

  • 'We don’t quite know yet' if everyone will need COVID-19 booster shot: Doctor

    Professor at Harvard Medical School Dr. Ali Raja joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss that latest coronavirus developments as health officials continue to weigh booster shot timelines.&nbsp;

  • Ida Leaves Toxic Chemicals, Sewage Swirling in Its Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. released sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide at its Baton Rouge refinery as Hurricane Ida churned ashore. A broken pipeline poured crude oil near a bayou that flows into the Gulf of Mexico. And a miles-long black slick has appeared near an offshore rig off the state’s coast, stirring fears of a spill.Days after the storm swept through the region, the environmental aftermath is emerging in a petrochemical corridor packed with hazardous-chemical plants and refineri

  • Hurricane Larry is forecast to be a major Category 4 storm. No threat to Florida

    Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.

  • Hurricane Larry the next one to watch as season reaches its peak

    As we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10, forecasters are keeping a close eye on the next system set to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend.

  • Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

    Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

  • MAP: Here’s the latest forecast track of Hurricane Larry

    Hurricane Larry is moving through the Atlantic on a path that is expected to take it north of the Caribbean Sea as it rapidly intensifies into a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Models predict Larry could be as strong as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds by Sunday as it moves toward the general direction of Bermuda. It’s still to early to say if it will affect ...

  • These drone and satellite images show shocking devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida

    As Hurricane Ida passes through the southeast, its impact on numerous communities remains with flooding and destroyed homes.

  • New Orleans' $15 billion levee held. But another problem looms, experts say.

    "We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Caldor Fire noon update: Sept. 3

    Here are the latest developments in the fight against the Caldor fire, as of 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

  • On his way out, Tampa’s police chief settles a score with a City Council nemesis

    TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...

  • Photos Show Hurricane Ida's Destructive Path Throughout The Northeast

    At least 14 deaths were reported across the Northeast after dangerous flash floods swept across the area.

  • Family's Death in Sierra National Forest Is Shrouded in Mystery

    The couple had backpacked in the Himalayas, ridden camels through the Gobi Desert and checked off Burning Man, even creating their own hashtag, an amalgamation of their first names: #jellonadventures. So a day of hiking in the Sierra National Forest, even with the demanding switchbacks and triple-digit heat, would not have been unusual for Jonathan Gerrish and Ellen Chung, husband-and-wife transplants from San Francisco who had recently become parents to a little girl, Miju, during the coronavir