Death toll rises in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Bravo

Whether it's a backyard viewing party, a holiday bash, or a small get together, when Kathy Hilton hosts, she makes sure every detail is styled to perfection. So, of course, for her dinner party on the September 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy had the fanciest setup. "To prepare for a dinner party, I've got to feel everything and touch, and I have a pet peeve: Please don't come five or 10 minutes early. Because that's when I really am walking around to make sure that ther