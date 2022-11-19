Death toll rises at troubled Oklahoma County jail

A detainee of the Oklahoma County Jail died Saturday morning at an area hospital following what officials referred to as a medical emergency.

The Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City is pictured Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Renee Houston, 57, was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on Aug. 29. She was being cared for on the jail's medical floor, according to officials.

According to the jail, a detention officer called for medical and additional assistance to Houston's cell around 11:40 p.m. Friday. Life-saving efforts began immediately, continuing upon the arrival of emergency responders and Houston was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

As with all detainee deaths, a final determination on cause of death will come from the state medical examiner's office. According to the jail release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.

Houston is the 15th detainee to die at the troubled Oklahoma County jail. The 14th death was detainee John Basco, found unresponsive in his cell Sept. 11.

More:Investigative panel resumes look at troubled Oklahoma County jail

The trust that serves as the jail's governing body recently chose to retain Greg Williams as facility administrator, despite calls to terminate his employment from one of its members and the community. The trust and jail are under investigation by a state multi-county grand jury and recent allegations of staff failing to prevent incidents of rape and sexual assault have renewed long-standing criticism of the jail.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Saturday death at Oklahoma County jail marks 15th of 2022