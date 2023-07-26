Death toll rises from violence in Ecuador prisons

STORY: This is the moment that thousands of heavily armed soldiers and police officers try to retake a rioting prison in Ecuador.

Using controlled detonations, they gained access to three cellblocks at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in the city of Guayaquil.

Footage released by Ecuadorian police showed automatic weapons and ammunition seized from inside the prison - one of the most dangerous in Ecuador.

Clashes between gangs here began on Saturday.

Ecuador’s attorney general on Tuesday raised the death toll from the violence from 18 to 31.

Guillermo Rodriguez is the general director of Ecuador’s prison authority, the SNAI.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SNAI (National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of their Liberty and Adolescent Offenders) GENERAL DIRECTOR, GUILLERMO RODRIGUEZ, SAYING:

"This operation has been decisive, complied with human rights, and shown how efficient and prepared our police and armed forces are. We have been working closely together as this is a national issue, not something concerning a single institution, and thanks to Ecuador’s highest authority, we have been able to intervene to recover order."

The operation came after the government announced a 60-day state of emergency for the country’s prisons.

That declaration seemed to set off violence in the city of Esmeraldas, where 15 prison guards and 2 other staffers were held hostage at a local jail.

The attorney general's office said on social media that one civilian was hurt in a Molotov cocktail attack on its office there.

This latest surge of prison violence comes during campaigning for presidential elections next month.

Some candidates have pledged prison reforms.

On Monday, current President Guillermo Lasso also declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Manabi and Los Rios, and in the city of Duran, after the mayor of the city of Manta was shot dead on Sunday.

Lasso has regularly declared states of emergency in the country's prisons as he tries to tackle violence that has surged since 2021, claiming the lives of hundreds of prisoners.