Death toll of Russian morning attack on Kyiv increases to 9 people

Nine victims of a missile strike on Kyiv during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine on 29 December have been identified so far, but the search is still ongoing.

Source: Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Klitschko: "As of 18:00, eight people were rescued from under the rubble of a warehouse in Shevchenkivskyi district, and 9 bodies were recovered. The search action to find people under the rubble continues".

Details: Prior to that, Popko reported that as of 17:50, there were eight fatalities and 30 wounded in Kyiv.

Before that, Klitschko reported seven dead: then the bodies of three more victims were taken from under the rubble of the warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi District, raising the death toll to six people.

Support UP or become our patron!