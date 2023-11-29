Death toll from severe weather in Ukraine rises to 12; another 23 injured, including two children

The death toll from the severe weather in Ukraine has risen to 12 people, with another 23 injured, including two children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram on Nov. 29.

Assistance has been provided to 4,000 citizens, including 226 children. Some 521 settlements in 11 Ukrainian regions remain without power.

Read also: How will bad weather affect Russian aviation and Ukrainian air defense? – NV asked experts

About 2,000 vehicles, including 31 buses and 33 ambulances, have been rescued from the snow.

Traffic on public roads has resumed, although the T-15-10 Arbuzynka-Nova Odesa highway in Mykolaiv Oblast remains closed to all traffic.

Read also: Power outages affect over 2,000 settlements in Ukraine, Zelenskyy thanks rescue workers

Work is underway to clear the M-16 highway in Odesa Oblast, as well as the M-13, P-75, T-15-04, T-15-06, T-15-10 highways in Mykolaiv Oblast, and the M-13 highway in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Earlier, Klymenko reported that ten people had died in Ukraine as a result of the severe weather conditions.

On Nov. 26, an active southern cyclone brought heavy rains and strong winds to most regions of Ukraine, and a storm broke out on the Black Sea and the Azov Sea. Many roads, including part of the M15 international highway, were closed to traffic. There were reports of people injured in traffic accidents.

In the aftermath of the severe winter storm, more than 2,000 populated areas across 16 oblasts in Ukraine are currently grappling with power outages as of the morning of Nov. 27. The storm has also disrupted road traffic, with the highway between Kyiv and Odesa being blocked by snow drifts 160 kilometers north of Odesa.

Read also: Storm strands bulk carrier off Russia’s Black Sea coast

A storm warning was also in effect in occupied Crimea, with wind gusts of up to forty meters per second. A state of emergency was declared on the peninsula.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine