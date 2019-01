FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a fire at a ship in the Kerch Strait near Crimea January 21, 2019 in this still image taken from Reuters TV footage. REUTERS/Reuters TV

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire on board two ships in the Kerch Strait near Crimea has risen to 14, TASS news agency cited a source in Russia's emergency services as saying.

Previous reports said 10 crew members were found dead after the two Tanzania-flagged vessels with a combined crew of 31 caught fire.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Christian Lowe)