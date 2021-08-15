Death toll soars in aftermath of Haiti earthquake

The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti surpassed 700 as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. (Aug. 15)

  • Rescuers race to find Haiti quake survivors as death toll hits 1,297

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 1,297 on Sunday as neighboring countries rushed to send aid and rescuers scrambled to find survivors buried beneath the rubble before a tropical storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and is reeling from the assassination of its president last month. Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the town of Les Cayes.

  • Haiti struck by deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake

    The search for survivors is underway after a devastating earthquake hit western Haiti Saturday morning, about 70 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince. At least 227 people died and hundreds were injured. William Barnhart, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, joined CBSN's Tom Hanson to discuss what we know about the impact so far.

  • 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

    At least 227 people were killed and hundreds were injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday. (Aug. 14)

  • Death toll of powerful eathquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

    The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared to at least 1,297 Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. “The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” said Henry.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

    The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here's a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating. WHAT MAKES HAITI PRONE TO EARTHQUAKES?

  • ‘Speechless.’ Shock of another devastating earthquake rocks Miami’s Little Haiti

    Edwina Paul, a hair salon owner, landed in Miami on Saturday morning after visiting her hometown in Haiti, when her phone froze with a barrage of WhatsApp messages and calls she was receiving, all at once.

  • Haiti death toll rises to nearly 1,300 after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

    Devastating earthquake destroyed 3,000 homes in crisis-hit nation

