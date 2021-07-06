Death toll in Surfside building collapse rises to 32

Four more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to 32, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing Tuesday.

The latest: 26 of the 32 individuals who died have been identified. As many as 113 individuals remain missing, according to Levine Cava.

Rescuers worked through the night Monday amid strong wind and rain, temporarily halting search efforts at about 1am briefly when lightning struck close to the site.

As the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa approach Surfside, crews are expecting windy and rainy conditions through much of the day. Surfside is not in Elsa's direct cone.

Weather officials are embedded in Surfside to monitor Elsa's forecast, according to Levine Cava.

"We're closely monitoring the weather, and we now have our weather service embedded within our search and rescue teams to work closely to track for any changes that could impact the work to assure the safety of our first responders," Levine Cava said.

State of play: The search was paused over the weekend so that a controlled demolition could take down the remaining portion of the building, after officials raised concerns over dangers posed by the approaching storm.

Rescuers have removed about 124 tons of debris from the site, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Alan Cominsky said.

At least six individuals involved in rescue efforts in Surfside have tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Times reports.

