Death toll triples to more than 300 in recent China flooding

Associated Press
·2 min read

BEIJING — More than 300 people died in recent flooding in central China, authorities said Monday, three times the previously announced toll.

The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing. Ten others died in three other cities, officials said at a news conference in Zhengzhou.

Record rainfall inundated the city on July 20, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line. Video posted online showed vehicles being washed away and desperate people trapped in subway cars as the waters rose. Fourteen people died in the subway flooding.

The previous death toll, announced Friday, was 99.

Authorities said 189 people were killed by floods and mudslides, 54 in house collapses and 39 in underground areas such as basements and garages and including those on subway Line 5. The death toll remained at six in an expressway tunnel from which 247 vehicles were removed as it was drained.

Wang Kai, the governor of Henan province, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the families on behalf of the Henan Communist Party committee.

The worst came after Zhengzhou was hit by 8 inches of rain in one hour starting at 4 p.m. July 20, overwhelming the already drenched city. Children were trapped in schools, and stranded people stayed in their workplaces overnight.

The rains headed north in the following days, hitting the Henan cities of Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang. Seven people died and three are missing in Xinxiang, where record rains dropped more than 10 inches of water in a 19-hour period. Henan is an inland county about 380 miles southwest of Beijing.

Authorities said that about 625,000 acres of crops were destroyed and have estimated losses at more than 90 billion yuan ($14 billion). About 1.5 million people were evacuated because of the rains and flooding.

The central government has set up an investigation team to evaluate the disaster response, summarize the lessons from it and hold accountable anyone guilty of dereliction of duty, Chinese media said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China flooding death toll triples, with 302 dead, most in Zhengzhou

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll in recent China flooding jumps to more than 300

    The death toll from last month's severe flooding in central China climbed to 302 on Monday, with 50 people still missing, AP reported.Driving the news: China experienced record rainfall on July 20, which resulted in flooding throughout Zhengzhou and surrounding cities. The death toll as of last Friday was 99. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Many victims died in mudslides, house collapses and underground areas li

  • China flood death toll rises sharply to over 300

    More victims are discovered following the severe floods that engulfed Henan province in July.

  • 2020 Olympics betting: Your guide to the women's soccer semifinals

    Can the United States and Sweden both advance as favorites?

  • South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North's threat

    South Korea said Monday it’ll keep pushing to improve ties and resume talks with rival North Korea, despite the North's threat to rekindle animosities if Seoul holds its summertime military drills with the United States. On Sunday night, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the drills would seriously undermine efforts to restore mutual trust between the Koreas and becloud prospects for better ties if the training is launched as scheduled this month.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector growth slowing-ISM

    U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • The case for global warming realism, rather than panic

    It’s getting harder and harder to communicate the two essential realities of human-caused climate change: that our failure to slow and eventually stop it is contributing to devastating human suffering all over the world, and that it’s not too late to act.The big picture: Experts have long told climate communicators —including scientists, journalists and politicians — that disaster porn immobilizes people, leaving them cowering in a corner. You've got to give them a sense of hope, the research sh

  • Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 87 cents, or 1.15%, to $74.54 a barrel by 1145 GMT after touching a low of $74.10. "China has been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • Broad shortages still plague manufacturers, ISM shows, and stunt U.S. recovery

    U.S. manufacturers are still struggling mightily to cope with broad shortages of supplies and labor that are causing delays in production and holding back an economic recovery, a new ISM survey showed.

  • Pfizer and Moderna hiked their COVID-19 vaccine prices in the EU after AstraZeneca lost popularity there, report says

    The reported new contracts come as experts mull booster shots to combat the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.

  • Thousands protest against COVID-19 health pass in France

    Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities on Saturday against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections. Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, a police spokesperson said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that 19 demonstrators were arrested, including 10 in Paris.

  • Anna Gross Dies: Film Executive Behind ‘Tootsie’, ‘The NeverEnding Story’ And More Was 68

    Anna Gross, the film executive behind such acclaimed titles as Tootsie and The NeverEnding Story, died on July 23 at her home in Twentynine Palms, CA, following a long battle with cancer. She was 68. Gross was born in New York City on October 25, 1952. She spent the first eight years of her career working […]

  • Pandemic pushed defendants to plead guilty more often, including innocent people pleading to crimes they didn’t commit

    When people are held in jail, they're likely to accept quick release – even if it means admitting to something they didn't do. Caspar Benson via Getty ImagesDespite a constitutional right to a jury trial, more than 94% of criminal convictions in the United States result from guilty pleas, not jury verdicts. Even innocent people, those who did not commit the crimes of which they are accused, can plead guilty – and they do. Given the lack of reliable data, it is extremely difficult to estimate wha

  • Op-Ed: COVID-19 is being used as a reason to keep people jailed without a trial. This has to stop

    At this point, the court should not be allowed to use COVID as an excuse to delay jury trials.

  • Chinese Olympic diving champion tells of depression struggle

    Four-time Olympic diving gold medallist Shi Tingmao has revealed her struggles with depression, joining US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles in openly discussing her mental health at the Tokyo Games.

  • Canada beats U.S. in women’s soccer semifinals

    Jessie Feming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of gold medal contention in the Olympic women’s soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory.

  • George Clooney Is Helping Locals Near Lake Como Recover After Devastating Flooding

    "It's much worse than I thought," George Clooney said in a video while talking with a state-run television station in Italy

  • Drier weather on the way for Northeast following soggy July

    A much quieter start to August is in store for the northeastern United States after severe thunderstorms rocked the region in the final days of July. This extended quiet pattern will be good news for residents still cleaning up after at least nine tornadoes tore through parts of the Northeast on July 29, including an EF3 tornado that injured several people in a Philadelphia suburb. "A dip in the jet stream has managed to push more comfortable air into place across a good portion of the Great Lak

  • In photos: Tokyo Olympics day 10 highlights

    Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympic Games saw Puerto Rico bag its first-ever track gold medal when Jasmine Camacho-Quinn beat American world record holder Kendra Harrison to win the women’s 100-meter hurdles Monday.The big picture: There was better news for the U.S. in the basketball, where the women's team beat France 93-82. The U.S. is entering the medal round undefeated, Axios' Ina Fried reports from Tokyo. France still advanced to the quarterfinals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Senior defensive recruit from Alabama was set with a Top 5. Then the Gamecocks offered

    His reaction? “The program is a great program. ... They know how to develop guys.”

  • Officials set up a mobile center at a Missouri fair to boost vaccinations. No one showed up.

    The disappointing turnout comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases driven by the delta variant, local health officials said.