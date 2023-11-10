Death Toll From Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Region Rises

(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from three days of intense fighting in Sudan’s Darfur region increased to at least 700 people, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said, causing thousands more to flee into neighboring Chad.

The deaths occurred during clashes between Sudanese militias allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces as it overran a national army base in the western Darfur region’s capital El-Geneina.

“The situation remains tense and unpredictable,” the IOM said, noting that 300 other people are still reported as missing.

Confirmation of the deaths marked some of the worst documented killings in Sudan’s seven-month war, which was sparked when two rival generals competing for control of the armed forces refused to merge their units as part of the north-African nation’s transition toward democracy.

The fighting has been particularly violent in Darfur, where grievances between the Arab Rizeigat and African Masalit ethnic groups date back over decades.

The European Union on Friday said it would “seek accountability for perpetrators.”

“Reports from West Darfur of targeting of the Masalit community and human rights defenders by RSF and affiliates describe an appalling human rights situation,” the EU in Sudan said in a statement.

The US Embassy to Sudan said the violence had seen the ethnic targeting of the Masalit community’s leaders and members, and the “arbitrary detention of civilians, including human rights defenders and activists.”

