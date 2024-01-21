Death toll from winter weather rises to 25

Tennessee emergency officials have identified six more deaths from the winter weather system that began moving through the state on Jan. 14.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed that 25 people from across the state died as a result of the storms, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Saturday night. The department confirmed three additional deaths in Knox County and one each in Coffee, Marion and Anderson counties.

The agency did not identify the victims by name in its news release.

TEMA in the news release asked that people limit their time outdoors. Warming centers are open in several counties across the state; you can view a list of them here. In Nashville, the city is operating a 24-hour cold weather shelter at 3230 Brick Church Pike when temperatures stay below 32 degrees.

State officials ask that people limit their power consumption if they are able to as demand on the power grid has "significantly increased" during the cold weather. The power grid is still stable, and only 300 outages were reported statewide Saturday afternoon, TEMA said.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee winter weather: Death count now at 25 from 'extreme' cold