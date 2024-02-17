Death of UC Berkeley student under investigation

(KRON) — The University of California Berkeley’s police department is investigating the death of a student, the school confirmed Friday.

Marco Troper, who was a freshman at the school, was found unresponsive at the Clark Kerr campus at about 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday. The Berkeley Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, UC Berkeley police said.

Clark Kerr is a dormitory on UC Berkeley’s campus. Troper was an undeclared major in the College of Letters & Science.

His cause of death is unknown. UC Berkeley police said there are no signs of foul play.

“We have provided counseling support and communicated with the student’s fellow residents that he lived with, and with students who were members of organizations he was a member of, to provide support resources,” the school said.

