Death under investigation at U.S. 1 plaza in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE – Police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday morning, a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to the parking lot of a trampoline park in a plaza at U.S. 1 and Walton Road, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

Mesiti said the incident is not a homicide, not suspicious, there is no threat to the community and the agency is not seeking any suspects.

