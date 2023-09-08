Death under investigation after woman’s body is found in South Lake Tahoe resort village

Authorities on Thursday were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found late at night in a vacation resort community in South Lake Tahoe.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to the Lakeland Village resort community in the 3500 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said in a news release.

A 911 caller reported the discovery of a woman found on the ground unresponsive in a common area of the village, according to the news release.

The caller tried lifesaving efforts and was then joined by officers and medics. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the cause of death remained under investigation as of Thursday. The El Dorado County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family has been notified.

Detectives were working with family and community members to develop more information. Police said there were no public safety threats to the community related to this case.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to email the Police Department’s detective division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2309-0058.