Death Valley gets rain on Nov. 3 for first time in more than a century

FILE - A sign in Death Valley, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – There aren't too many sure bets in weather, but having it not rain in Death Valley on Nov. 3 was about as sure a bet as you could get.

Until this year.

A rain shower passed over the desert stalwart, but it didn't even produce enough rain to measure in the rain gauge. The official climate report noted just a trace of rainfall.

CHILLING IRONY: HOW HEAT CHAMP DEATH VALLEY OWES NAME, IN PART, TO A SNOWSTORM

It was enough to break the daily rainfall record, which was 0 inches, set in the gauge's inaugural year of 1911. That record has been tied every year for the 110 years since.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas said Thursday's sprinkles leave just nine other dates on the calendar when there hasn't been any observed rain at the site in more than a century:

Nov. 4; June 3, 17, 18; July 2; Sep 2, 15, 16; and Oct 10.