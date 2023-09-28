Death at Westmoreland County Prison under investigation

Sep. 28—The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office was investigating a death Thursday morning at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Coroner Tim Carson said the reported death involved a man in his 30s. He was found unresponsive in his cell.

No other Westmoreland County officials immediately returned messages Thursday morning. Westmoreland County detectives are investigating.

The Hempfield facility typically holds 500 or more inmates. Officials told the Tribune-Review earlier this month that there were 37 vacant jobs at the jail.

A recent state inspection of the jail found seven deficiencies, including sanitary and maintenance issues in cells, keys and security access devices that were insufficiently inventoried and inmate restraints that were improperly tracked by staff, according to a report obtained by the Tribune-Review.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .