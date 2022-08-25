Death of woman found in Big Thompson River in Loveland ruled a homicide

Loveland police are investigating the death of a women found in the area of Fairgrounds Park earlier this week as a homicide.

The 49-year-old woman was found dead in the Big Thompson River near Barnes Park, in the northeast area of Fairgrounds Park, Monday morning, police previously announced.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Chantell Wilkes of Loveland. The coroner's office ruled her death a homicide but said her cause of death is still under investigation.

Loveland police said Thursday they are investigating Wilkes' death as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2032 or the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Death of woman found in Big Thompson River in Loveland ruled homicide