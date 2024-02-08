Death of woman found in Lady Bird Lake not ruled a homicide, Austin police say

The death of a person whose body was found Monday in Lady Bird Lake is not being ruled a homicide, Austin police said Wednesday.

Police said in a news release that the person was a woman but did not name her.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 caller said he thought he’d found a dead body “20 feet in the water” on the north side of the lake, the news release said. Officers arrived at the scene, and the person was pronounced dead.

The Austin Police Department homicide unit began to investigate the scene as a death investigation.

The body was sent to the Travis County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Toxicology reports are pending, police said Wednesday.

