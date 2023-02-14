Death of woman found in Pottsville apartment ruled homicide

Feb. 14—POTTSVILLE — The death of a woman found Monday morning has been ruled a homicide.

Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow said officers were called at 11:03 a.m. to Market Square Apartment Complex for a report of a woman found dead.

Morrow said that inside one of the apartments, officers found a 22-year-old woman dead and an infant crying.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed at the Dauphin County Coroner's Office by forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross.

Ross determined the manner of death is homicide. No cause of death has been released.

Morrow said the investigation is ongoing and, based on the information received, it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.