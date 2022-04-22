Death of woman in Perry is suspicious, police say

Apr. 22—State Police say they are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman whose body was found in a Perry apartment Thursday night.

The Pleasant Point Police Department said it was contacted by a relative around 8 p.m. Thursday to check on Kimberly Neptune at a Thunder Road apartment where her body was found. Police said the circumstances of Neptune's death are considered suspicious and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North was called to investigate.

An autopsy was performed Friday at the Office of the Medical Examiner, but police didn't release results by the end of the day.

Police also said a neighbor's surveillance camera captured the image of a person walking by the building and they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person to find out if that person has any relevant information.

Anyone with information about the person in the video or Neptune's death is asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.