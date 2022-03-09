Death of woman in Pittsburg deemed suspicious

Mar. 9—PITTSBURG, Kan. — The death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside a residence in Pittsburg is being treated by police as suspicious.

Police officers and emergency medical technicians responded at 12:35 p.m. Monday the 1100 block of West Fourth Street regarding the welfare of a woman who had not been seen or heard from for a couple of days.

The woman was found dead inside the residence, police said. Her name and age have not been released pending notification of family.