IMPD: Arrest made in death of woman struck, killed by vehicle in east side homicide

This story was updated Monday, Aug.1 with more information concerning an arrest made in connection to the death of Mary Adame.

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit and run on the east side of Indianapolis July 23.

Mary Adame, 28, was reportedly struck by a vehicle before 8 p.m. July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue. Officers found Adame in critical condition with trauma-related injuries.

Emergency medical personnel took Adame to a hospital, where she died the next day. Adame’s exact cause of death was not released as of Aug. 1.

Her death was declared a homicide Friday, officials said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jamaria Clay in connection with Adame's death, according to a Monday Facebook post from IMPD.

Officials say "a disturbance occurred" before Adame was struck and killed and that the alleged driver did not remain on scene, according to the post. Clay was initially interviewed and released on July 23, police say.

Following Adame's death, the case was turned over to IMPD homicide investigators. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Clay with murder last week, IMPD wrote in the post.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Michael McWhorter at 317-327-3475 or at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

