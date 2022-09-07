Death of young child in Clark under investigation, police chief confirms

Authorities are investigating the death of a young child in Clark.

Clark Police Chief Jeremy Wellnitz confirmed that an investigation is under way. He said he could not share any other details, but that the Clark County state's attorney is expected to release more information this afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is helping, but that doesn't mean there's foul play, Wellnitz said. The DCI is called in situations like this because the Clark Police Department is a small agency, he said.

The Clark School District posted a message to social media about the incident Tuesday night that noted an investigation had been started by the Clark Police Department and DCI.

"An incident occurred today after school hours involving a family whose children attend the Clark Elementary School. Appropriate services and resources will be available to all staff and students. If you or your child are in need of services or resources during this time, please contact the Clark Elementary School." the statement read.

More Watertown news

All students and staff were safe and, there was no threat to the school district, according to the Facebook post.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Investigation under way after death of young child in Clark County