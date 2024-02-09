‘Death to Zionists’ chanted in Birmingham campus anti-Semitism row

Protests during the rally against the war in Gaza at Birmingham University

University students have chanted “death to Zionists” in the latest anti-Semitism row on a British campus.

Jewish students at the University of Birmingham have spoken of their fear after activists held up a banner which said “Zionists off our campus” and allegedly chanted “death to Zionists” at a rally that took place on campus on Wednesday.

The rally was part of a “day of action” organised by the Stop the War coalition and Palestine Solidarity campaign, according to the Jewish Chronicle. Students across the country took part in walkouts and occupied buildings.

Jewish student groups issued a statement afterwards saying that safety on campus had been “broken”.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) and the University of Birmingham’s Jewish Society said: “We’re scared and we’re heartbroken. This anti-Semitic hatred has been allowed to fester on our campus for too long. The University of Birmingham must take action now.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) also spoke out, saying in a post on social media: “@UniBirmingham claims that it offers a ‘welcoming and supportive environment’. It doesn’t look that way. We urgently look forward to hearing how this will be addressed.”

Jews have called for action from Birmingham University amid concerns over safety at the campus

Sir Simon Schama, who specialises in Jewish history, tweeted: “They must understand that means anyone believing in Israel’s right to exist – that’s what a Zionist is – is banned from this university.”

He added: “Judenrein in Birmingham” – a reference to the Nazi term used to describe an area in which Jews had been murdered during the Holocaust.

The scenes in Birmingham are the latest in a string of anti-Semitism rows across university campuses, following the Hamas terror attack on Israel on Oct 7.

Last month, a pro-Palestine speaker told students at City, University of London, that the Nazis were good for Zionists because they promoted “ideas of separatism”.

A university spokesman said the comment, made by Dr Ranjeet Brar, a leading figure in the British Communist Party, breached its code of practice.

The row comes after a tribunal ruled that anti-Zionism can be classified as a protected philosophical belief under the 2010 Equality Act.

Prof David Miller, who was sacked from Bristol University for his anti-Zionist views, was unfairly dismissed, a tribunal found last week.

Prof Miller successfully claimed discrimination based on his philosophical belief that Zionism is inherently racist, imperialist and colonial.

Protester left their mark on the Birmingham campus following Wednesday's 'day of action'

Lawyers representing Prof Miller said the judgment established for the first time that anti-Zionist beliefs are protected in the workplace.

Prof Miller was employed by Bristol University as a professor of political sociology in 2018, until he was dismissed in 2021.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War Coalition were approached for comment.

Birmingham University said it was undertaking a swift review and investigation into the events which took place on campus on Wednesday, including taking external advice.

A spokesman added: “The university is committed to freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest. However, this must be carried out safely, respectfully and within the law, and we have established processes to enable this to happen. The university approved an application under its freedom of speech code of practice by the local branch of the UCU to undertake a silent vigil on Wednesday.

“The so-called student walkout began immediately after this and was not approved by the university. We had no contact from the organisers, and they did not seek permission for the event. It is also our understanding that the organisers are not a current recognised student society. The protest was attended by approximately 50 people and lasted for less than one hour.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all our community. While we acknowledge that our students and staff hold a range of opinions about the politics and geopolitics of Israel and Palestine, we expect that they engage with each other in a respectful manner. We unequivocally condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and hate speech, and do not tolerate discrimination on campus.

“We are in close contact with our Guild of Students, and student and staff groups and networks to ensure that they feel supported. Students and staff can access support and report any instances of harassment through our online portal.”