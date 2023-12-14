Deaths of 100,000 fish will 'devastate breeding' - claim

More than 100,000 dead fish have washed up on water ways around Peterborough's Ferry Meadows

Nene Park Trust in Peterborough fears the death of more than a 100,000 fish around its waterways, could have a "devastating impact on future breeding".

On Tuesday the Environment Agency (EA) was at Ferry Meadows to monitor the situation.

Chris Park, from the Nene Park Trust, described it as a "sickening" site.

On Wednesday the agency said the deaths were not the result of "sewage pollution" but added further investigation was ongoing.

Mr Park said river banks on both sides between the Orton Backwater and Goldie Backwater have got dead fish.

Although, other wildlife has not been impacted yet, there are fears it could have consequences in the future.

"It's heart-breaking to see these fish. And concerning as we are only a mile away from River Nene. We don't want other wildlife to be impacted through the food chain and water streams", Mr Park said.

"I have been with the park for almost 34 years, and this is only the second such incident I have come across. The first one was about 10 years ago which led to a Peterborough company being prosecuted for pollution.

"We saw something like an oily chemical in the water but we don't know what exactly it was. EA is investigating alongside Anglian Water.

"We think these are different river fish including Perch and Roach. It's going to have a devastating impact on fish population."

Environment Agency said, they are fast-tracking samples through our lab to establish what the polluting substance in the river is.

The agency said it was fast-tracking samples for testing in a bid to establish what might have killed the fish. It also has contractors on standby to clear up the fish.

Anglian Water has been assisting the agency by checking surface water drains.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Environment Agency officers are on site monitoring the situation and investigating the nature and the source of the substance that has polluted the river.

"We ask that people stay away from the area until further notice, and dog walkers do not allow their dogs to enter the water."

