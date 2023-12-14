Deaths of 100,000 fish will 'devastate breeding' - claim

John Devine - BBC News, Peterborough
·2 min read
Dead fish on riverbank
More than 100,000 dead fish have washed up on water ways around Peterborough's Ferry Meadows

Nene Park Trust in Peterborough fears the death of more than a 100,000 fish around its waterways, could have a "devastating impact on future breeding".

On Tuesday the Environment Agency (EA) was at Ferry Meadows to monitor the situation.

Chris Park, from the Nene Park Trust, described it as a "sickening" site.

On Wednesday the agency said the deaths were not the result of "sewage pollution" but added further investigation was ongoing.

Chris Park on the river bank with dead fish
Chris Park from Nene Park Trust described it as a "sickening site"

Mr Park said river banks on both sides between the Orton Backwater and Goldie Backwater have got dead fish.

Although, other wildlife has not been impacted yet, there are fears it could have consequences in the future.

"It's heart-breaking to see these fish. And concerning as we are only a mile away from River Nene. We don't want other wildlife to be impacted through the food chain and water streams", Mr Park said.

"I have been with the park for almost 34 years, and this is only the second such incident I have come across. The first one was about 10 years ago which led to a Peterborough company being prosecuted for pollution.

"We saw something like an oily chemical in the water but we don't know what exactly it was. EA is investigating alongside Anglian Water.

"We think these are different river fish including Perch and Roach. It's going to have a devastating impact on fish population."

Dead fish on river banks in Ferry Meadows
Environment Agency said, they are fast-tracking samples through our lab to establish what the polluting substance in the river is.

The agency said it was fast-tracking samples for testing in a bid to establish what might have killed the fish. It also has contractors on standby to clear up the fish.

Anglian Water has been assisting the agency by checking surface water drains.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Environment Agency officers are on site monitoring the situation and investigating the nature and the source of the substance that has polluted the river.

"We ask that people stay away from the area until further notice, and dog walkers do not allow their dogs to enter the water."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Recommended Stories

  • Berlin climate startup ecoworks is using a high tech blend to decarbonize buildings

    Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.

  • Patriots' next head coach, owners meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.

  • Your robotaxi ride in China is monitored - with video and audio recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test the nascent technology. The release arrived about 16 months after the department began seeking public opinions on the regulatory framework, and policymakers have reached a consensus that self-driving vehicles are subject to rigorous surveillance measures to ensure utmost safety. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking for AVs in China had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf.

  • Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA for swinging at Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

    The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.

  • We're loving Kate Spade Outlet's fabulous holiday deals — save up to 80% for a limited time

    Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $56 (from $249), a pebbled leather backpack for $104 (from $399), a $52 wallet and more.

  • Fantasy Basketball Drop Candidates: Time to cut these players amid changing roles?

    Who should you consider moving on from in fantasy basketball? Let's examine the latest round of potential drops.

  • Noah Gragson to drive No. 10 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

    Gragson was suspended by NASCAR in August for liking a social media meme mocking George Floyd's death.

  • LeBron James on watching son Bronny’s debut at USC after cardiac arrest: ‘It was everything’

    “To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”

  • Stock market news today: Dow surges to record, stocks soar after Fed previews rate cuts

    Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.

  • The EU will reportedly rule against Apple in Spotify's complaint over App Store policies

    The EU has sided against Apple in a long-gestating fight with Spotify and other music app providers as to how the company’s app store operates. It's likely that Apple will be hit with hefty fines in the near future.

  • OpenAI Startup Fund launches second Converge startup cohort

    OpenAI Startup Fund (which, to be clear, doesn't count OpenAI as an investor; it's very confusingly a separate entity) today announced the launch of Converge-2, the second cohort of its six-week Converge program for "exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world," as the company describes it in a blog post published this morning. As with members of the OpenAI Startup Fund's first Converge cohort, the 10-15 startups chosen to participate in Converge-2 will receive a $1 million equity investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund, the $100 million-plus entrepreneurial tranche announced last May backed by Microsoft and other OpenAI Startup Fund partners. In addition to the capital, Converge-2 participants will gain access to tech talks, office hours, social events and conversations with "leading practitioners" and the OpenAI Startup Fund's "community of builders," according to the blog post.

  • Nintendo's Switch year in review site is now live

    Nintendo's year in review site is now live to show you how much time you spent playing Switch game in 2023.

  • How to find the best credit card interest rates

    The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.

  • 2024 NBA Draft: Terrence Shannon Jr., Dalton Knecht lead early stock risers

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who have elevated their draft stock since the start of the season and are players NBA scouts are watching closely.

  • How much money should I have saved by 40?

    We’ll explain how much money you should have saved by 40, including average net worth, how much you need in your 401(k), and how to prioritize retirement savings.

  • The CROWN Act bans race-based hair discrimination. But some states are finding loopholes in the law.

    An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.

  • Apple will no longer give police users' push notification data without a warrant

    Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.

  • 2024 Lexus GX gets higher price to go with its new turbocharged powertrain

    The 2024 Lexus GX is all-new. Unfortunately, that means it's also more expensive. Lexus released pricing details of its new luxury SUV Wednesday.

  • If Bill Belichick is done in New England, what comes next for one of the NFL's greats?

    Bill Belichick could be a free agent as he approaches his 72nd birthday.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Report: Playing red light, green light with best and worst matchups

    Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season.