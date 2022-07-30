Deaths of 2 local mothers part of domestic violence trend

In barely a two-week timespan, two local mothers were killed by loved ones, according to police.

In both cases, police have arrested their boyfriends in connection with their death.

Dedric Wesley was arrested for the death of Beverly Febres. A warrant says she was found dead floating in Marco Lake with two gunshots to her head and his name tattooed on her arm.

Bursey Armstrong Jr. is being charged with second-degree murder and accused of killing his girlfriend and local DJ personality Tasheka Young.;

Jennifer Rodriguez is the CEO of Quigley House which is a domestic violence center in Green Cove Springs.

She says that not only have calls to their hotline gone up -- but the danger itself as well.

“The types of violence, we’re seeing more strangulation we’re seeing greater use of weapons, a lot more physical violence,” Rodriguez told Action News Jax.

Criminal defense attorney not affiliated with the case Randy Reep said “About seven times people are victims of domestic violence before they even report and you’ll almost find there is an escalating factor to that before people report, so it is a very dangerous thing.”

In a warrant for Armstrong Jr. says in May of last year, a report was written accusing him of felony domestic battery but says the victim did not follow through with the injunction for protection.

Rodriguez said a tell-tale sign is how you feel in the relationship.

“Do you feel sage? Do you feel like you have to walk on eggshells? Are you unable to predict your partner’s behavior? Those are really big warning signs that let you know you’re not safe in your relationship,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says she understands making the initial call can be scary, but they are there to support you.

