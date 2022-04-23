Deaths of baby, 1-year-old found at Rocky Mount home called ‘suspicious’ by NC police

A 1-year-old child and her baby brother who were found unconscious in a home Saturday morning have died, North Carolina police said.

Police are calling the deaths of the siblings in Rocky Mount “suspicious.”

Officers found the siblings in a home in the 900 block of Drew Street after responding to a 911 call at 9:20 a.m., according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

First responders took the siblings to UNC Nash Healthcare, where both were pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not say how the siblings died. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of their deaths, according to police.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s criminal investigation division and the Department of Social Services also are investigating the circumstances of the siblings’ deaths.

Police urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 252-972-1411, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Rocky Mount lies along the Tar River east of Interstate 95 in Edgecombe and Nash counties, nearly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh and 225 miles from Charlotte.