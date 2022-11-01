Deaths of Bigfork residents investigated as homicides

Oct. 31—Authorities are investigating the deaths of a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman in Bigfork as homicides.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office discovered the pair on Oct. 28 after conducting a welfare check on the couple, according to a press release issued Monday. Investigators have since interviewed one "person of interest," officials said, though no charges have been filed.

Authorities deemed the deaths an isolated incident and ruled out any threat to the public. They asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office's detective division, which helped investigate the scene, at (406) 758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

No further information was immediately available.