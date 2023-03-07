Deaths of couple found in Sun City home last week ruled murder-suicide, police say

The deaths of a Sun City couple in their home last week were determined to be murder and suicide, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Marcella Caravello, 69, and Robert Caravello, 71, of Bluffton, were found shot to death in their Sun City home around 7:30 p.m. March 2.

A firearm was found near their bodies by police, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

Deputies and first responders initially were called to the home after Sun City security and a neighbor went inside to check on the couple, the police report said. The welfare check took place after the couple’s daughter told neighbors she was worried because she had not heard from her mother.

The couple died sometime before March 2, said Beaufort County Chief Deputy Coroner Debbie Youmans.

A motive for the murder-suicide was not immediately available. Court records show the couple had a history of financial issues.

The couple lived on Sundance Lane in the Stratford Village neighborhood of the gated 55-plus community, according to previous reporting by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.