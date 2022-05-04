'On death's door:' Child narrowly survived alleged neglect, prosecutor said

In a photo taken 18 months ago, Kam White is held by his father, Dequan Thompson.

A child said to have been neglected by his mother could not eat or breathe on his own when he was hospitalized, a prosecutor said.

When 3-year-old Kameron White of Gastonia was taken to a Charlotte hospital March 5, "he was on death's door," Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hamlin said in Gaston County Superior Court on Tuesday.

He was unable to move, breathe or eat on his own, and a doctor said that he had been "intentionally starved," Hamlin said.

The child's mother, 30-year-old Shameka White, is charged with felony intentional child abuse.

Kameron was found to have had acute liver failure, respiratory failure, brain atrophy, among other problems, according to court records. He weighed less when he was hospitalized than he did when he was 6 months old, Hamlin said. He also had MRSA, a methicillin-resistant staph infection, and developed sepsis, a life-threatening complication caused by the body’s response to infection, she said.

After two months in the hospital, Hamlin said, Kameron could swallow his food, but he is still not out of the woods.

White's attorney, Richard Beam, asked Judge David Phillips to reduce White's bond from $500,000 to no more than $100,000. He said that if she gets out of jail, she will live with her mother in Gastonia. White has no criminal record and has three other children, Beam said.

Phillips denied Beam's request.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia child narrowly survived alleged neglect, prosecutor said