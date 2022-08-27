Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZARAR KHAN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shehbaz Sharif
    Pakistani Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday.

The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation.

The monsoon season, which began in June, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains this year and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas. The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flooding destroyed the gates of a major water control system at the Swat River, leading to flooding in the districts of Charsadda and Nowshera, said Sania Safi, a top administrator in Charsadda.

“We preempted the situation and warned and forced hesitating residents to leave their homes for safety and move to relief camps established at government buildings in safe places,” she said.

Safi said there was concern of further rising of the Swat and Kabul rivers, adding to the misery of residents who have already suffered the loss of lives and property.

In Nowshera district, local administrator Quratul Ain Wazir said flood waters submerged streets before the gushing waters headed toward low-lying areas.

“Our administration has evacuated many people and taken others to relief camps where government provided beds and food in safe buildings," she said. ... "We will use police to force those hesitant to leave their homes.”

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said soldiers and rescue organizations were helping people to reach safety in many districts of southern Sindh, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan provinces.

“Government has sanctioned sufficient funds to financially compensate the affected people and we will not leave our people alone in this tough time,” she said.

Aurangzeb asked wealthy people and relief organizations to come forward with aid to help flood-affected Pakistanis.

In response to Sharif's appeal for international aid, the United Nations planned a $160 million flash appeal for donations, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar. He said in his weekly briefing Friday that the appeal will be launched Aug. 30.

The picturesque Kalam Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is one of the areas most affected by the rains and flooding. Waters from overflowing rivers swept away entire buildings, including an iconic hotel.

“The situation is pretty serious as we don't have any road link left with the rest of the province, we don't have electricity, gas and communications network and no relief is reaching here,” said Muzaffar Khan, whose grocery store was swept away along with many other shops.

Thousands whose homes were swept away now live in tents, miles away from their inundated villages and towns, after being rescued by soldiers, local disaster workers and volunteers, authorities said.

In Baluchistan, Asadullah Nasir, a spokesperson at the provincial disaster management authority said all 34 districts of the impoverish province were badly affected due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding. He said road networks were destroyed and bridges washed away and relief is possible only with helicopters, which are not often able to operate because of bad weather. He said provincial officials have confirmed 235 deaths but the number was expected to increase significantly after communications are restored.

The National Disaster Management Authority in its latest overnight report said 45 people were killed in flood-related incidents from Friday to Saturday. That brought the death toll since mid-June to 982 with 1,456 injured.

Monsoon rains were expected to continue this week, mainly in the south and southwest. The season usually runs from July to mid September in Pakistan.

Heavy rains and subsequent flash floods have damaged bridges, roads network across Pakistan, disrupting the supply of fruit and vegetables to markets and causing a hike in prices.

___

Associated Press reporters Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Abdul Sattar in Quetta and Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan floods have affected over 30 million people: climate change minister

    Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday, calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions." Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered massive floods since last month, killing more than 900 people. "33 million have been affected, in different ways; the final homeless figure is being assessed," Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters in a text message.

  • Pakistan's Balochistan province communication links snapped by floods

    Already battered by flash floods, Pakistan’s Balochistan province lost communication with rest of the country after overnight rains as the South Asian nation struggles to cope with the humanitarian disaster, officials said on Friday. Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday, calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

  • Diplomacy, business and break-dance on Macron's Algeria trip

    French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting would-be Olympic break-dancers Saturday and visited an Algerian record store celebrated by a famous DJ, a feel-good interlude during a trip to Algeria dominated by delicate diplomacy. Both stops were seen as part of Macron relying on young people to pitch Franco-Algerian relations forward after decades of tensions over colonial-era wrongs and related disputes since Algeria’s hard-won independence in 1962. The French leader visited Disco Maghreb, an iconic record store In the western Algerian city of Oran and a recording label for artists who perform traditional Rai music.

  • Pakistan floods: Monsoons bring misery to millions in Pakistan

    Historic downpours and major floods have battered the nation since June, killing hundreds.

  • Skeptics Question Whether Putin Critic's Death Was a Suicide in New Report: 'Extremely Suspicious'

    Dan Rapoport, a Latvian-American banker who was an “effective” Vladimir Putin critic, was found dead earlier this month after Washington, D.C., police responded to a call about a jumper

  • Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified

    A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure. Nancy Davis, who is 15 weeks pregnant, said she will travel out of state next week for a “medically necessary” abortion.

  • Focus on Kohli in Pakistan vs India match in T20 Asia Cup

    The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter. It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a 100 in international cricket and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

  • Pakistan's massive floods bring more grief

    STORY: Pakistan is continuing to grapple with scenes of devastation across the south of the country, where weeks of flooding is believed to have killed at least 900 people.These images on Friday show the streets of Fazilpur heavily inundated and buildings partially submerged, with flood rescue and relief efforts underway.The destruction of infrastructure and breakdown in communication links had added to the difficulties faced by authorities conducting rescue and relief efforts.On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the southern province of Sindh, which faced the vast majority of this damage.During a press conference, he lamented the devastation he had seen:"When the plane was landing just now, I looked down with great concentration. It looked like the angry waves of the River Indus had spread across the whole region. The flood of 2010 was a very huge flood in our history but I feel that this flood has caused much greater havoc."On Thursday, the country’s climate change minister called the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 kilometers of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.Pakistan has appealed to the international community for help as it struggles to cope.

  • Jaguars vs. Falcons: What to expect, how to watch final preseason game

    How to watch and what to expect from the Jaguars final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

  • As Republicans stumble – could Democrats really hold on to the Senate?

    Republicans need just one seat to regain the chamber, but recent failures mean things are looking up for the Democrats

  • The anti-Trump: Can Evan McMullin's underdog bid in Utah determine control of the Senate?

    The Republican turned independent is building a surprising coalition, which has put Utah into the unusual spot of have a competitive U.S. Senate race.

  • Georgia prosecutor seeks testimony from ex-Trump aides in election probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking to compel testimony from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other close allies, court filings released on Thursday showed. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked a state judge to order Meadows to appear before a special grand jury next month to answer questions about Trump's attempts to reverse his loss in Georgia, a battleground state that helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency. The prosecutor is also seeking testimony from other Trump allies, including lawyer Sidney Powell, retired Army colonel James "Phil" Waldron and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn.

  • Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

    The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of flooding started Wednesday evening, damaging a roadway that was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 km) east of Los Angeles. Traffic in both directions was halted initially, but westbound lanes for motorists heading from Arizona to California reopened later.

  • Grandpa hits daughter’s fiance who had pants down in front of 5-year-old, PA cops say

    The grandfather went to the bedroom after thinking it was “too quiet,” according to court documents.

  • ‘Not fair’: Mother feels left out after many Americans forgiven for federal student loans

    Erica Carranzo said that $10,000 would literally get her off the streets.

  • Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested

    In a now viral video recorded by victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and threatening several Indian American women outside a Plano restaurant on Wednesday.

  • Relatives say reject Mexico's 6-11 month plan to find trapped miners

    Family members of 10 miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for three weeks said on Thursday they rejected a government plan to find the miners that they said officials described as lasting from six to 11 months. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier in the day that officials would run a proposal by the miners' relatives to seek their approval before publicly announcing it. Mexico's Civil Protection agency, which has coordinated the rescue effort, did not respond to a question about what director Laura Velazquez shared in a meeting with family members.

  • There’s a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea, another just behind it. What forecast shows

    A disturbance over the Caribbean Sea and another system in the eastern Atlantic could see some development next week, forecasters say.

  • Forget Covid (and Monkeypox) the Las Vegas Strip Has a Bigger Problem

    Explosive growth has been a huge positive for the Las Vegas Strip but there are some dark clouds ahead.

  • Pearl River may reach 36 feet in Jackson, flooding homes and making roads impassible

    The National Weather Service is predicting the Pearl River will reach 36 feet next week and will cause flooding in the tri-county.