Deaths of Florida civilians in police shootout call procedures into question

On Dec. 5, as commuters made their way home during rush-hour traffic on a Florida highway, at least 18 officers and two suspected criminals unleashed a hail of bullets in a shootout that erupted after an attempted jewelry store robbery and truck hijacking.

Two civilians -- one who was taken hostage by the suspects and one who was sitting in his car amid the chaos -- were killed.

It has not yet been made public whether it was police bullets from the several agencies that responded or the suspects' that struck innocent victims UPS driver Frank Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw in his sedan.

An attorney representing Cutshaw's family likened the scene to "a war zone" and both victims' families were left dumbfounded as to how it could have unfolded.

Yet in interviews with former and current law enforcement officers, officials said incidents like this one are extremely difficult to prepare for and prevent, despite the toll they take on the families of those affected.

"These [incidents] are almost impossible to craft policy on," Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, told ABC News in a recent telephone interview.

"I understand why the families are upset because they lost loved ones … but I don't think at the end of this they're gonna be able to craft a pursuit policy that crafts everything into it," Boyce said. "It's very difficult to do."

Jarrod Burguan, a retired San Bernardino police chief of 27 years, said that every officer who fired shots will have to account for each bullet they unloaded.

But beyond that, "what do you do in that particular situation? Do you not return fire because of a hostage in there?"

"You almost can't allow [the suspects] to intermittently fire with so many innocent people around," Burguan told ABC News in a telephone interview. "It's almost impossible."

Joe Merino, whose stepson, Ordonez, was taken hostage and then killed in the Florida incident, was struck by such a notion.

"Impossible? They train for these situations," Merino told ABC News.

"They need to revisit procedures," he said. "They need to revisit protocol."

Past incidents

Though rare, similar incidents have occurred before.

In August 2012, nine bystanders were wounded during a shooting at the Empire State Building. It was later determined that they had been wounded by New York City police.

The incident began when a man named Jeffrey Johnson shot his former co-worker at the office tower and tourist site. Officers responded and fired 16 times, producing 10 bullet holes on the gunman's body, according to officials at the time.

The bystanders had been hit by either bullets or fragments of bullets, the then-NYPD commissioner said. Johnson was shot and killed by police.

More recently, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a series of crimes led to another high-profile shooting, this time at a Jewish deli.

No civilians were shot by police in that incident, but an hours-long gun battle had broken out on the streets between cops and the suspects, who police said killed four people.

During the Dec. 10 shootout, at least one bullet pierced a window at the Sacred Heart School across the street from the kosher market, but no one at the school was injured.