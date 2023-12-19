Deaths in Gaza Strip and Ukraine are different things – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asked by a journalist whether there is a difference between the deaths of people in the Gaza Strip caused by Israel’s actions and the deaths of Ukrainians caused by the Russians, said that these are different things.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 19 December

Quote: "We recognise the policy of two states – Israel and Palestine. We recognise this tragedy, we recognise that the humanitarian consequences are terrible on the territory of both states. We recognise the independent people of Israel, we recognise the independent people of Palestine.

But I cannot equate this with our war. Russia's occupation and invasion of Ukraine did not begin with a terrorist attack by people with Ukrainian citizenship on Russian territory. We were living in our independent state, and the enemy came in and killed our people. So these are different things."

