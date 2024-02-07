Deaths in Kyiv and Mykolaiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, targeted by Russia on February 7 — photos, video

A rescuer near a multi-storey residential block in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, one of whose buildings was hit by rocket fragments

At least five people were killed and more than 40 wounded in Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on six oblasts on Feb. 7.





NV has collected photos from all cities and regions that were targeted by Russian missiles and suicide drones.

In total, the Russian Federation used 64 missiles and drones, 44 of which were shot down. During the attack, 20 attack drones were launched, 15 of which were shot down, and 44 missiles, 29 of which were shot down. Among the missiles were Kalibrs, X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles and X-22 missiles from strategic bombers, as well as Iskander-M and S-300 missiles.

Kyiv

At least 40 people were injured in Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv. In the Holosiivskyi district, debris caused a fire in an 18-story building, killing four people. A service station building and cars also caught fire, with about 40 cars burned or damaged over an area of 800 square meters.

In the Dniprovskiy district, high-voltage power lines and a main heating system were damaged, leaving more than 20,000 customers without electricity. Power has been restored thanks to a backup power supply and normal power supply is expected to be restored by the end of the day.

REUTERS/Danylo Antoniuk

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS/Danylo Antoniuk

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS/Danylo Antoniuk

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Mykolaiv

One man was killed after suffering severe injuries during a rocket attack.

In Mykolaiv, at least 20 residential buildings were damaged, leaving them without roofs. The city’s gas network was damaged as well.

State Emergency Service

Олександр Сєнкевич / Телеграм

State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service

Kyiv oblast

In Bucha and Fastiv raions, at least 10 private houses in eight towns were damaged, along with two high-rise buildings.

Other damage included utility structures, communications, cars, and a school. Two people were reported injured. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure.

State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In Novomoskovsk, a communal company was damaged by a drone strike. The Dnipro Regional Military Administration reported a fire without casualties on the territory of the enterprise. The drone destroyed municipal equipment: tractors, excavators, multifunctional machines, and a dump truck.

"Now we have practically nothing left with which to clean the streets or clear the snow," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration.

He also reported "air strikes" on an infrastructure facility near Pavlohrad.

Сергій Лисак / Телеграм

Сергій Лисак / Телеграм

Сергій Лисак / Телеграм

Сергій Лисак / Телеграм

Kharkiv and oblast

Kharkiv regional military administration reported hits and damage to non-residential infrastructure in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. A woman and two men were injured, all of them employees of civilian enterprises.

The first impacts of S-300 missiles in Kharkiv were registered at around 6:00 am, simultaneously with cruise missile attacks on other Ukrainian cities.

During the day, about 22 settlements in Kharkiv oblast were targeted by artillery and mortar shellings by the enemy.

Олег Синєгубов / ОВА

Олег Синєгубов / ОВА

Олег Синєгубов / ОВА

Олег Синєгубов / ОВА

Олег Синєгубов / ОВА

Drohobych and Lviv oblast

In Drohobych, Lviv oblast, a Russian missile hit an industrial facility. Its building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of about 300 square meters.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire damaged the roof over an area of 500 square meters and also damaged a garbage truck. No people were injured. No photos of the damaged facility were released, only the work of firefighters at the scene.

At the same time, in a village in Stryi raion, Lviv oblast, the fragments of an unexploded rocket were found in a field 400 meters from residential buildings. According to the head of the OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi, it was a missile shot down by air defense forces.



Maksym Kozytsky / Telegram

State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service

