Deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Rawls spark legislation for timely death notification to families by police

On Dec. 13, Everett Smith got a phone call no father wants to receive: His only daughter, Lauren Smith-Fields, was dead.

“At first it was surreal. I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said. “My daughter was my baby girl.”

Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old community college student from Bridgeport who hoped to become a physical therapist, had died a day earlier, after a date with an older man she met on Bumble. The man called police on Dec. 12 to say he awoke to find Smith-Fields unresponsive.

Her family had been frantically trying to reach her but only learned of her death when her mother, Shantell Fields, went to her apartment and was informed by her landlord.

The deaths of Fields-Smith and another Black woman from Bridgeport that occurred the same day has sparked calls for legislation requiring the timely reporting by the police of a death to the next of kin. House Bill 5349 was the subject of a public hearing on Zoom before the legislature’s judiciary committee on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both parties expressed sympathy for the families and vowed to pass the bill.

“I’m sorry you had to go through this,’’ said Sen. Gary Winfield, the committee’s co-chairman, his voice cracking with emotion as he addressed the families directly. “There are a lot of people who watch your situation and feel it deeply. A lot of people when we pass this bill will be better for the work that you’ve done, so thank you.”

The bill would require the responding officer to notify the next of kin “as soon as practicable, but not later than 24-hours following the identification” of a victim.

Failure to do so could prompt an investigation by the state inspector general, who has been empowered by lawmakers to review cases of police misconduct. If the officer is found in violation, their certification could be revoked.

“This law will help other families who are going through all the grief, pain and heartache our family has gone through and is still going through,” Deirdre Owen told lawmakers. Her sister, Brenda Lee Rawls, died on Dec. 12 at the home of a man she knew.

Bridgeport police never notified Owen or her family of Rawls’ death. The family called local hospitals and funeral homes before learning two days later that she had been taken to the chief state medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Owen said she couldn’t believe it. “I said to my sister [that] if Brenda died, we would have been notified,” she told members of the committee.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim issued a public statement apologizing for a “lack of sensitivity…and failure to police policy” on the part of two city police officers. He also testified in support of the bill.

Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

But both families told lawmakers they had not received personal apologies from the mayor or the city.

“My daughter has been deceased for 88 days,’’ Fields said, adding that her family has not been shown “decency, sensitivity and common respect” by the police. “When it comes to Black and brown people, you need to treat us like we’re human,” she said.

Smith called the police response “an atrocity.”

“When you watch television, you see that detective knock on a family’s door and break the news,” he said. “We didn’t get that. We didn’t even get a phone call. We had to search and dig and find out from a fourth party.”

Brian Anderson, legislative director of the union representing most municipal police officers, said he understands the anguish of families who lose a loved one. But he urged lawmakers to amend the legislation to require a police chief or administrative officer to make the notification.

“A first on the scene officer often has his or her hands full in handling the death scene,’’ Anderson said in written testimony to the committee. “It seems more proper to place such a notification responsibility with management rather than rank and file officers.”

Rep. Steve Stafstrom, a Bridgeport Democrat and co-chairman of the judiciary committee, noted the sad irony of the two women’s death on the same day. “It’s incredible and tragic that we have two of these incidents to talk about,” he said.

The medical examiner has ruled that Smith-Fields’ death was caused by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.” The death was ruled accidental. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

The medical examiner said Rawls’ death was from by natural causes.

