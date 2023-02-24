Deaths of Massachusetts man and Lewiston teen declared double homicide

Feb. 24—POLAND — A man and a teenager found dead inside a trailer on Tripp Lake Road earlier in the week were the victims of homicide, State Police said Friday.

When police went to 205 Tripp Lake Road on Tuesday morning, they found the bodies of 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield, Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston, according to a statement Friday.

The bodies were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office where the deaths were declared homicides.

Police have not disclosed how the two males were killed. No arrests have been made in the killings although State Police have said that there is no known threat to the public.

Police also did not suggest any motivation for the killings. Aden attended Lewiston schools. Last summer, he was part of a team of students who helped clean the Longley School after it was vandalized.

Police declined to say whether either of the victims lived at the trailer where the bodies were found. Those familiar with the area said the trailer was a rental that had been vacant for some time. The owner of the trailer are listed as Linda and John T. Plapis, of New Gloucester.

"The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department have been conducting interviews and following up on leads in Maine and Massachusetts," according to the release. "There is no known threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department at (207) 753-2599."