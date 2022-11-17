Deaths of Phoenix Family of 5 Being Investigated as Homicide, Police Say

A family of five were found dead Wednesday in a Phoenix home, where natural gas was also detected, police said.

Detectives are investigating it as a homicide, Phoenix police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said.

“This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” she told reporters.

Police and fire officials responded to the home near West Augusta Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on a report of a possible hazardous materials investigation and an unresponsive person inside, and they detected natural gas, she said.

Two adults and three children were found dead inside the home “with obvious signs of trauma,” Soliz said.

Police had not determined by Wednesday afternoon whether it was a murder-suicide. Soliz said investigators do not believe there was a killer on the loose.

Emergency vehicles near the home where multiple were found dead in Phoenix on Nov. 16, 2022. (NBC News)

“We need to look at every possible angle, all the evidence, and that’s going to take some time,” she said, adding that the case was in its early stages.

Southwest Gas turned off the gas to the home out of an abundance of caution, police said, but it was not clear where the natural gas came from or how.

All five people are members of a family, Soliz said, but their names and ages were not immediately released. Next of kin notifications must be made, she said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com