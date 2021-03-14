Deaths of police in failed Port-au-Prince slum operation sparks FreeHaiti hashtag, outrage

Jacqueline Charles
·5 min read

The United Nations is calling on Haitian authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries of several members of the Haiti National Police in a police operation turned deadly in a Port-au-Prince slum known for harboring kidnapped victims and a notorious gang.

In a statement issued Saturday, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said it is shocked by the deaths of members of the security forces in Village de Dieu, Village of God, on Friday. It did not specify how many officers were killed but expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the HNP and to the Haitian people.

Acting Haiti National Police General Director Léon Charles confirmed during a brief press conference Saturday that four officers had been killed and eight wounded. Five officers have been discharged from the hospital, while three are in stable condition, he said.

“In a deleterious security context, it is imperative that the circumstances surrounding the tragic events of March 12 be clarified, and that the perpetrators of this killing be arrested, prosecuted and brought to justice. The same is true for all serious crimes committed in the country,” the U.N., which has trained the force, said.

The failed anti-gang operation by specialized units of the Haitian police have shaken Haitians and triggered the trending #FreeHaiti hastag on social media. Many have been seeking answers as to how officers were ambushed by an armed gang under the command of a leader in a slum run by a guy who goes by the name “Izo” and “5 Seconds.”

Significant amounts of ammunition were stolen and two armored police vehicles were commandeered, one of which was set ablaze. Video shared on social media show armed gang leaders desecrating the bodies of slain SWAT officers. One photo also showed heavily armed men sitting on the hood of one of the armored vehicles, riddled with bullets.

The bursts of gunfire from the operation could be heard all morning Friday in Port-au-Prince. That same day, a House Foreign Affairs Committee met in a virtual hearing to discus the ongoing political crisis and deteriorating human rights in Haiti. Several members of Congress, concerned about reports about the force being weakened and politicized, asked questions of the all-female panel of witnesses about the Haiti National Police and its ability to confront armed gangs, which have multiplied in recent years.

The police force, which currently stands at an estimated 14,997 officers, has benefited from millions of dollars in U.S. funding and training. But it has not been enough to counter poor working conditions, a lack of proper equipment and funding from the government, which recently increased its police budget.

Most were unaware of what was taking place in Port-au-Prince, where police were being outgunned in a stark reminder of the country’s revolting security environment. But soon, on Twitter, the #FreeHaiti hashtag started trending as word spread about the slain officers and the failed operation.

On Saturday, #FreeHaiti had been retweeted more than 250,000 times by Haitians including influencers and well-known celebrities like rapper Cardi B and actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Officers have struggled to rein in criminality in Haiti, where several kidnapped victims have reported being taken by individuals in police uniforms and in vehicles with official license plates.

Haiti civic leaders and former US diplomat to House Foreign Affairs: ‘Haiti is a mess’

Charles, in a press conference, offered little detail about what went wrong in Friday’s operation, and how his units were ambushed. He said that police have been engaged in a battle against organized crime, especially kidnappings.

“The operation yesterday was a decisive phase in the actions we had already carried out against this phenomenon,” Charles said, describing Village of God as “one of the places where they hold most of the people who are kidnapped.”

He offered sympathy to the families of the slain officers, while stressing that the police will not back down. “The police cannot retreat,” he said. “We have a mission to finish and we are going to keep the engagement we took, which is to protect and serve the population.”

The violence is a new low for Haiti, which has been wrestling with widening insecurity, armed gangs and for-ransom kidnappings. During a live broadcast Saturday of the popular political talk radio show Ranmase on Radio Caraibes, the sister of one of the slain SWAT officers, Wislet Desilus, pleaded for her brother’s body. She said that the gang had requested $2 million in order for her mother to receive his corpse.

“My brother died since yesterday, he was ripped apart. Whatever you can give me, I will take it,” she said, adding that her mother is poor and the family has no money. “Even if it’s just a piece of him that I can bury to console me, so I can tell his child something.”

She said when she heard the news, she went to the SWAT base. “I didn’t find anyone there to receive me; I didn’t find anyone who could give me any information,” she said. “Everyone I found said they couldn’t do anything for me.”

On Monday, a high-ranking gang leader of the Village de Dieu gang, Peterson Benjamin, appeared in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on charges related to the kidnapping of five U.S. citizens, including three minors, in Haiti last year. He faces a nine-count indictment by a Washington, D.C., grand jury, which includes charges of hostage taking and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

Benjamin was arrested by Haitian police and turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which flew him to South Florida on March 5, along with convicted drug trafficker Lissner Mathieu. Benjamin was taken into custody by the Drug and Enforcement Administration for probation violation.

Recommended Stories

  • German regional elections present crunch test for Merkel's party

    German voters go to the polls on Sunday in regional elections in two western states that pose an early test of the conservative Christian Democrats' prospects of retaining power in a federal vote later this year. Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election in September and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the 'Merkel bonus' she has brought them with four consecutive national election victories. The CDU goes into Sunday's polling in the southwestern auto hub of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the neighbouring wine-growing region of Rhineland-Palatinate with its poll numbers sliding, exacerbated by a face mask procurement scandal.

  • U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy in Myanmar as violence mounts

    Inside Myanmar, security forces pressed on with a crackdown on opposition to the army's Feb. 1 takeover. The coup in Myanmar, where the military has close ties to China, is a major early test for new U.S. President Joe Biden. "As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasise the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience," the four leaders said in a statement released by the White House.

  • Gabrielle Union Proved a Bra and Blazer Is the Coolest Combo

    This is the second bra and blazer look she's nailed!

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 6 protesters as unrest continues

    Myanmar security forces killed "numerous" protesters who participated in anti-coup demonstrations in multiple cities across the country, the United Nations announced Saturday.Details: Security forces fired lethal ammunition into groups of demonstrators, killing at least 6 people based on reports from AP and Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe day's actual death toll is likely to be higher because police reportedly seized bodies of deceased protesters and others who were shot may later die from wounds, according to AP.Context: Protesters have congregated in cities across the country for more than a month, demanding the Feb. 1 coup that ended the country's transition to democracy be reversed.The military junta now running the country has repeatedly followed through on its threat to use force to maintain power.What they're saying: Tom Andrews, U.N. human rights expert for Myanmar, said Thursday that "credible reports" indicated that security forces backed by the junta have "murdered at least 70 people."Andrews added that the junta is detaining "dozens, sometimes hundreds," of people per day.The big picture: Doctors and nurses are treating wounded protesters in makeshift clinics, as many hospitals are occupied by security forces, according to AP.The U.S. government announced Friday it will grant grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens because of the military coup.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Changed The Game: Junko Tabei, the first woman to ascend Everest, quietly moved mountains for women’s rights

    Junko Tabei preferred to be called the 36th person to reach the summit of Mt. Everest rather than the first woman to do so.

  • Trump blocked path to green cards for low-income immigrants. Biden removed that hurdle.

    Legal immigrants in the United States who receive public benefits will no longer face hurdles imposed by the Trump administration to obtain their permanent resident cards or green cards.

  • Marco Rubio sides with Alabama warehouse workers in Amazon union battle

    Escalating a push by ambitious Republicans to spotlight American workers, Sen. Marco Rubio today will side with the union in a high-stakes organizing campaign at an Amazon facility outside Birmingham, Ala.Driving the news: "[T]he days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over," Rubio writes in a USA Today op-ed posting this morning. "I stand with [workers] at Amazon’s Bessemer warehouse."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRubio writes that one of his "earliest political memories was marching the picket line with my dad in a Culinary Workers Union strike when he worked as a hotel bartender." "[T]he lesson I took from it — all workers deserve respect — has stuck with me all throughout my career," Rubio writes."Our laws should help build more productive relationships between labor and businesses, the vast majority of which treat their employees with dignity and want to work cooperatively with them."The big picture: President Biden, though he didn't name Amazon specifically, also expressed support for the Alabama union vote in a video posted to Twitter earlier this month — a move widely celebrated by union activists.Biden pledged on the campaign trail to be "the most pro-union president you've ever seen."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AstraZeneca cuts EU vaccine supply again; health bodies dismiss safety fears

    AstraZeneca has again angered the EU by scaling back deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, but got a boost on Friday when the World Health Organisation dismissed fears that have prompted countries in Europe and Asia to suspend use of the shot. The European Union has been much slower to start mass vaccination than neighbouring Britain because of a slower approval and purchasing process and repeated supply hold-ups. EU regulators have dismissed scattered reports of blood clots in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine, but on Friday Thailand joined a handful of European countries in suspending use of the shot - the first and cheapest to be developed and launched at volume around the world.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

    Washington can credit this win to the milestones: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal, John Carlson reached 500 career points and goalie Ilya Samsonov got his first career assist. Nic Dowd used another fat number — a 185-foot empty-netter — to seal the victory. “I can't believe it's taken that long to end one that way,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette.

  • Some residents of a Florida City-owned trailer park have lived there for decades. They have until Wednesday to leave

    About 70 residents of a low-income trailer neighborhood in Florida City could be homeless by Wednesday because they are being evicted by the city.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • Infectious diseases expert Michael Osterholm says COVID variants are a "whole new ballgame"

    The U.S. is playing a "whole new ballgame" in terms of controlling the coronavirus now that variants are spreading across the country, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CBS News on Friday.Why it matters: Osterholm said the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since been detected throughout the U.S. Multiple studies have suggested that it likely spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We are, I think for the moment, in the eye of a hurricane with regard to the good news, the vaccine's coming, but the big challenge [is] with this new variant that has arrived here from Europe," Osterholm told CBS News."But beyond that, it's all going to be about the variants and the vaccine, and that will determine where we're going to be next year, the year after, and the year after that."Osterholm predicted that between now and the time the U.S. can vaccinate more of its population "we're going to see this B.1.1.7 surge occur."The big picture: His warning comes as multiple states across the country relax or roll back their coronavirus restrictions.Around the world, some countries are again going back into lockdown as cases continue to rise.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • Charles Oakley on Patrick Ewing’s problems at Madison Square Garden: ‘(Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name’

    NEW YORK — Charles Oakley wasn’t surprised Patrick Ewing had trouble getting around Madison Square Garden, and he doesn’t understand why his former teammate would want an explanation from James Dolan. “This man (Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name,” Oakley told the New York Daily News. “Why are you mad now because they asked you for your (credential)? When ...