Deaths reported at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer

Officials at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer report that two inmates died this week, one of natural causes and the other from a stabbing.

The coroner's report shared with the Advertiser on Thursday morning said a 41-year-old man at Donaldson sustained sharp-force injuries during a reported assault at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday. He died less than an hour later.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Law Enforcement Services Division of the Alabama Department of Corrections, and Jefferson County Deputy Coroner William Yates said the office will perform an examination Thursday to document the injuries.

He was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction.

A 68-year-old man also died at 4:43 a.m. of what the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office believes to be natural causes. The man was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary where he was housed for treatment of a “significant natural disease,” Yates said.

The medical examiner’s office said it will perform examinations to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The medical examiner’s office will not release the names of the men until their families have been notified. We will update this story once their names are released.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has not responded to the Advertiser’s calls and emails sent Thursday morning.

