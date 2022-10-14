Deaths in Riverside County jails: Woman becomes 15th inmate to die in 2022

A woman died in a Riverside jail early Thursday morning, becoming at least the 15th person to die while being held in a Riverside County jail this year.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the cell of an inmate who was "unresponsive due to a medical emergency," at 4:38 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at 5:10 a.m.

The department said the woman had been at the jail, the Robert Presley Detention Center, for two days and had "a history of medical problems," but did not provide further details.

The woman has not been publicly identified because the coroner has not yet notified her next of kin of her death. The department said there are no signs of foul play, although its investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's department has publicly identified only two of the 15 people who've died in jails this year: 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula and 39-year-old Ulyses Munoz Ayala. Both were the victims of homicides, the sheriff's department said, and fellow inmates have been charged in their deaths.

Reporting by The Desert Sun has shown some of the others died of drug overdoses, but the department has not publicly confirmed causes of death except in the two homicides.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Inmate dies in Riverside County jail for 15th time in 2022