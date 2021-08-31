Deaths on southeast side ruled murder-suicide

Aug. 30—The two July 12 deaths on the south side of Logansport have been declared a murder-suicide, based on coroner's reports.

Cass County Coroner George Franklin said that the man who lived at the house in the 200 block of Montgomery Street, 40-year-old Jonnathan Albaredo Ferreira, had apparently been planning the death/suicide for at least a week, possibly longer.

The woman, 45-year-old Xenia Raquel Toloza, had once lived with Ferreira in the house but moved out recently.

Ferreira did not take that well, Franklin said.

After responding to a call for a welfare check, police found Toloza's body in an upstairs bedroom, where she was choked with a rope and cut twice in the neck with a long blade knife.

Her death was caused by both of these, said Franklin.

Police found Ferreira in the basement, where he apparently had hung himself, and the cause of death was listed as a single upward chokehold.

Except for a slight trace of marijuana, the autopsy found no other evidence of controlled substances in his body.

Neither of them left any notes.

Neighbors interviewed on July 12 while police and Franklin were investigating the scene said that there had been an apparent argument at the house just after 10 a.m. The neighbors heard screaming and saw a man and woman on the property.

According to the neighbors, the house is a rental, and residents have come and gone often.

Toloza was known as a "really sweet girl," according to Franklin.

